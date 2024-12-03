Noel Gallagher says mother Peggy "couldn't give a s***" about Oasis reunion

Liam and Noel Gallagher with their mother Peggy inset. Picture: Simon Emmett, Dave Benett/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis guitarist and chief songwriter has shared his mother's reaction to the news of him and Liam coming back together.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Noel Gallagher has said that his mother Peggy "couldn't give a s***" about the Oasis reunion.

Back in August, Noel and Liam Gallagher confirmed they were getting the Britpop band back together and have since gone on to announce shows in the UK & Ireland, North America, South America, Australia, South Korea and Japan.

Despite it being one of the most-talked about reunions of the last few years, the Gallagher matriarch's reaction according to Noel was pretty lukewarm.

Asked about his mother's reaction to the news at the National Portrait Gallery for the Zoe Law Legend exhibition, he told The Sun: "My mum couldn't give a s**. My mum never gave a s**, never. You know what Irish mums are like?

"When we told her we were getting back together, she said, 'Sure, that will be nice'. That was it."

Despite her hilarious under-reaction to her sons burying the hatchet, Noel did reveal they'd try to get Peggy out to their shows in the 81-year-old's native Ireland, adding: "We'll try and get her to Dublin."

Read more:

Noel Gallagher - who also attended the event with his daughter Anaïs (24), revealed why they'll be no fighting during the Oasis Live '25 tour.

"It won’t be as raucous as back in the day, because we’re on the wrong side of 50 now, so we’re too old," said the Don't Look Back In Anger singer.

"We’re too old to give a s**t now, so there won’t be any fallouts, there won’t be any fighting. It’s a lap of honour for the band".

Asked if he was pleased that he and his brother had reconciled after 15 years of animosity, the Manchester rocker simply replied: “Of course, yes."

Oasis: the road to the reunion

See Oasis' Live '25 dates for 2025 so far:

July 2025

4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park - (SOLD OUT)

19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th July - London, Wembley Stadium -(SOLD OUT)

August 2025

2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (SOLD OUT)

31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

September 2025

1st September - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)

7th September - Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)

13th September - Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)

27th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

October 2025

31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

November 2025