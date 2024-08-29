Shaun Ryder would open for Oasis again on reunion tour: "It would be f***ing great"

Shaun Ryder in 2024 with a throwback photo of Oasis brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher. Picture: James Smith/Sam Snap/GC Images/Getty, Paul Slattery

By Jenny Mensah

The Happy Mondays and Black Grape frontman said he'd oblige if the Gallagher brothers asked him to open for their reunion gigs next year.

Shaun Ryder has reacted the Oasis reunion news and said it would be "f***ing great" to open for them again.

Happy Mondays previously supported the band in 2000 during their Standing on the Shoulder of Giants Tour and the Madchester legend says he'd be more than happy to do another stint 25 years later if they were asked.

Quizzed about the Britpop band's long-awaited reunion, he told Steve Holden on LBC News: "Yeah it’s great, I’m absolutely made-up. I mean, the mad thing is, right, my two youngest girls who were like one and two when [they] split up, I mean them and all the mates, they all want tickets.

"They all want to go, because they think Liam and Noel are... what do you call it, DILFS. That's what they call him."

Asked if he would open for the band again if asked, the Step On star replied: "Well, yeah, of course! It would be f***ing great for me!"

The 62 year old may well be especially enthusiastic about the chance of supporting Oasis again, because it turns out he doesn't remember much about it the first time around.

Quizzed on his memories of the Standing on the Shoulder of Giants tour, he admitted: "I don't remember much of anything. I know we played with them at the Reebok Stadium in Bolton. That went a bit mad for us a lot there."

Ryder had struggles with his late brother Paul, who tragically died in 2022, and believes that the feud between Liam and Noel Gallagher's was absolutely real because he could empathise with it.

When asked if it was genuine he said: "I don't think it was for show. No, no no no ridiculous. Why would they do it for the show? You know, we don't need to do it for the show. It's brothers, you know, that's a lot of brothers that like that. Me and my kid was like that."

Despite dates for the reunion not yet being on-sale, the "unprecedented demand" for tickets has seen three dates added already.

Surely the Black Grape singer is already getting some texts already?

"Not as many as [former Stone Roses bassist] Mani," revealed the 24 Hour Party People singer. He's proper getting mithered. No one's got my number."

See Oasis' reunion dates for 2025:

JULY 2025:

4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

11th - Manchester, Heaton Park

12th - Manchester, Heaton Park

16th - Manchester, Heaton Park - NEW DATE ADDED

19th - Manchester, Heaton Park

20th - Manchester, Heaton Park

25th - London, Wembley Stadium

26th - London, Wembley Stadium

30th - London, Wembley Stadium - NEW DATE ADDED

AUGUST 2025:

2nd - London, Wembley Stadium

3rd - London, Wembley Stadium

8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium - NEW DATE ADDED

16th - Dublin, Croke Park

17th - Dublin, Croke Park

How to buy tickets to Oasis' reunion dates:

Tickets for the UK dates go on general sale from 9am on Saturday, August 31st and will be available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk , www.gigsandtours.com and www.seetickets.com .

on and will be available from , and Dublin tickets will be available on the same day at 8am IST from www.ticketmaster.ie .

tickets will be available on the same day at IST from . The Oasis website advises that people should register in advance with the relevant ticket agency before the onsale.

Ticker pre-sales, which fans must enter a ballot for a chance to be part of, take place on Friday 30th August. Find out more here.

