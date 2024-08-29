Oasis reunion tour 2025: UK & Ireland venue seating plans

Oasis will embark on UK & Ireland dates in 2025. Picture: Simon Emmett, Getty royalty free/Kevin Button

As tickets for the biggest reunion in over a decade go on sale this week, we take a look at the venue seating plans and what you can expect when you book your ticket.

It's set to be the biggest reunion tour of the century, with Oasis plotting a string of performances across the UK and Ireland next summer.

There's already suggestions that it could be the most hot-ticketed event in decades, with fans old and new desperate to see Liam and Noel Gallagher share the stage for the first time in 16 years.

When the moment comes for fans to select tickets after being left in a queue online, it can be confusing knowing what area to go for, not just because of prices, because of how good a view you may have. You may have seconds to make a selection and sometimes one wrong move can leave you with tickets miles away from stage or with a restricted view.

To help you when that moment comes, we've searched for the seating plans of the venues on much of Oasis' reunion tour, so you don't have to.

Here’s what you need to know when booking your tickets.

What are Oasis' 2025 reunion tour dates?

Oasis' reunion tour kicks off on 4th and 5th July at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, before moving to Manchester's Heaton Park on 11th, 12th, 16th 19th and 20th of July. The band will then play at London's iconic Wembley Stadium on 25th, 26th and 30th July and again on 2nd and 3rd of August. The tour continues with performances at Edinburgh's Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium on 8th, 9th and 12th August, before concluding with two nights at Dublin's Croke Park on 16th and 17th August​.

Oasis tour seating plans:

For the Oasis reunion tour in 2025, seating plans typically include the following sections:

Level 1 Seating: Closest to the stage, offering the best views. VIP and Diamond packages usually occupy this area. Level 2 Seating: Higher up with premium views, often associated with Silver Hospitality packages. General Admission (GA) Floor: Standing area on the stadium floor, offering proximity to the stage. Private Suites: Located at various levels, offering luxury and privacy for groups.

See the latest tiers of ticket prices for the Oasis reunion here

But what will all the numbers mean when you select a ticket? See the general seating plans for individual venues below...

What are the seating plans for the Oasis reunion dates?

For detailed seating maps, it’s often wise to check the specific stadium's official website or the ticket provider. But if you’re too busy for all of that, we’ve got you covered below!

Cardiff Principality Stadium seating plan:

At Cardiff's Principality Stadium, seating includes Level 1 and 2 areas with premium views and hospitality options, along with a general admission standing area on the floor.

See the individual pricing and hospitality options here.

See a diagram of the general seating plan at Principality Stadium below:

The seating plan at Cardiff's Principality Stadium. Picture: Ticketmaster

Manchester - Heaton Park seating plan:

Heaton Park in Manchester is primarily a general admission standing venue, typical of outdoor festival setups.

Any maps of the event would likely be published closer to the time.

See the individual pricing and hospitality options here.

London - Wembley Stadium seating plan:

London’s Wembley Stadium features Level 1 seating closest to the stage, elevated Level 2 seating, and a large general admission standing area.

See the individual pricing and hospitality options here.

See a diagram of the general seating plan London's Wembley Stadium below:

London's Wembley Stadium seating plan. Picture: Ticketmaster

Edinburgh - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium seating plan:

Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh includes similar Level 1 and 2 seating options and a general admission floor standing area.

See the individual pricing and hospitality options here.

See a diagram of the general seating plan at Edinburgh - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium below:

Edinburgh Murrayfield Stadium seating plan. Picture: Ticketmaster

Dublin - Croke Park seating plan:

Croke Park in Dublin offers standing, Level 1 and 2 seating with hospitality.

Exact packages and prices are yet to be released.

See a diagram of the general seating plan Dublin's Croke Park below:

Dublin's Croke Park seating plan. Picture: Ticketmaster Ireland

Three new Oasis dates announced ‘due to unprecedented demand’

