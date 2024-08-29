Oasis reunion tour 2025: UK & Ireland venue seating plans

On Air Now
29 August 2024, 16:25 | Updated: 29 August 2024, 16:30
As tickets for the biggest reunion in over a decade go on sale this week, we take a look at the venue seating plans and what you can expect when you book your ticket.
It's set to be the biggest reunion tour of the century, with Oasis plotting a string of performances across the UK and Ireland next summer.
There's already suggestions that it could be the most hot-ticketed event in decades, with fans old and new desperate to see Liam and Noel Gallagher share the stage for the first time in 16 years.
When the moment comes for fans to select tickets after being left in a queue online, it can be confusing knowing what area to go for, not just because of prices, because of how good a view you may have. You may have seconds to make a selection and sometimes one wrong move can leave you with tickets miles away from stage or with a restricted view.
To help you when that moment comes, we've searched for the seating plans of the venues on much of Oasis' reunion tour, so you don't have to.
Here’s what you need to know when booking your tickets.
Oasis' reunion tour kicks off on 4th and 5th July at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, before moving to Manchester's Heaton Park on 11th, 12th, 16th 19th and 20th of July. The band will then play at London's iconic Wembley Stadium on 25th, 26th and 30th July and again on 2nd and 3rd of August. The tour continues with performances at Edinburgh's Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium on 8th, 9th and 12th August, before concluding with two nights at Dublin's Croke Park on 16th and 17th August.
For the Oasis reunion tour in 2025, seating plans typically include the following sections:
But what will all the numbers mean when you select a ticket? See the general seating plans for individual venues below...
For detailed seating maps, it’s often wise to check the specific stadium's official website or the ticket provider. But if you’re too busy for all of that, we’ve got you covered below!
At Cardiff's Principality Stadium, seating includes Level 1 and 2 areas with premium views and hospitality options, along with a general admission standing area on the floor.
See a diagram of the general seating plan at Principality Stadium below:
Heaton Park in Manchester is primarily a general admission standing venue, typical of outdoor festival setups.
Any maps of the event would likely be published closer to the time.
London’s Wembley Stadium features Level 1 seating closest to the stage, elevated Level 2 seating, and a large general admission standing area.
See a diagram of the general seating plan London's Wembley Stadium below:
Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh includes similar Level 1 and 2 seating options and a general admission floor standing area.
See a diagram of the general seating plan at Edinburgh - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium below:
Croke Park in Dublin offers standing, Level 1 and 2 seating with hospitality.
Exact packages and prices are yet to be released.
See a diagram of the general seating plan Dublin's Croke Park below:
