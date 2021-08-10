What did Oasis play at Knebworth in 1996?

Liam Gallagher on stage with Oasis at Knebworth, 10 August 1996. Picture: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Which songs did the Manchester band perform at their biggest ever shows in August 1996?

Noel Gallagher onstage at Knebworth, 10 August 1996. Picture: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

It's now 25 years since Oasis played two sold-out nights at Knebworth House, Hertfordshire.

Over the weekend of Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 August 1996, the band performed to 250,000 people in what's now regarded as the high point of the Britpop era.

The Knebworth shows are now the subject of a major new film, to be released in September this year. But while most accounts talk of the scale, the hedonism and the enormous guest list, what about the actual music?

Oasis were fresh off the success of their second album (What's The Story) Morning Glory? which had been released the previous autumn. Their last UK single had been the evergreen Don't Look Back In Anger, which had topped the British charts in February 1996.

Noel Gallagher performing live at Knebworth, August 1996. Picture: Roberta Parkin/Redferns/Getty Images

The band walked on stage to The Swamp Song, which was originally one of the b-sides to Wonderwall back in October 1995.

Noel Gallagher kicked off the show by announcing: “We’re all making history tonight.” Both shows opened with Columbia, followed by Acquiesce and Supersonic.

The encore was the anthemic Champagne Supernnova, which was a highlight of (What's The Story) Morning Glory? and had been released as a single in its own right in some countries. Both shows ended with a frantic cover of The Beatles' 1967 classic I Am The Walrus.

The setlist was the same for both nights at Knebworth - here's what they played:

Oasis at Knebworth House Setlists - 10 and 11 August 1996

The Swamp Song (intro)

Columbia

Acquiesce

Supersonic

Hello

Some Might Say

Roll With It

Slide Away

Morning Glory

Round Are Way

Cigarettes And Alcohol

Whatever

Cast No Shadow

Wonderwall

The Masterplan

Don’t Look Back In Anger

My Big Mouth

It’s Gettin’ Better (Man!!)

Live Forever

Encore: