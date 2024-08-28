How much will Oasis reunion tickets cost?

28 August 2024, 14:24 | Updated: 28 August 2024, 14:25

Liam and Noel Gallagher's Oasis reunion photo
Fans want to know these key questions surrounding the Oasis reunion . Picture: Simon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

The Gallagher brothers have officially announced their long-awaited reunion, with dates which will mark their first UK and Ireland shows in 16 years, but how much will it cost?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Oasis officially confirmed their reunion on Tuesday (27th August)

Liam and Noel Gallagher will play mammoth shows in 2025, visiting Cardiff's Principality Stadium, Manchester's Heaton Park, London's Wembley Stadium, Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium and Dublin's Croke Park.

With a new pre-sale registration ballot also announced, fans of the Britpop legends are primed and ready to buy tickets on Friday 30th August and Saturday 31st September, but one question remains on everybody's lips; How much will it cost?

There's plenty of speculation out there and there's even word of costs for the Irish dates being published.

So how much will Oasis reunion tickets cost and what are the cheapest ones you can expect to buy? Here's what we know so far...

How much will Oasis reunion tickets cost?

According to The Irish Mirror, fans attending the band's Croke Park dates can expect to be set back at around €90 as music promoters MCD have confirmed ticket prices will start from €86.50 (approx £72.78) plus booking fee. However, it is not certain how much of this tier of tickets will be available and how high up the cost will extend.

The ticket costs for the band's UK dates have yet to be confirmed, but people are speculating that they could be set back anything from £70-£100 upwards, if the cost of Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen's recent tours can be used as a guide. However, there will be a limit to how many people can buy as Ticketmaster have stated on the ticket FAQs on their website: "General Sale ticket sales are limited to 4 per household per show."

Manchester Evening News is reporting that tickets for the Heaton Park shows, are expected to start at around £130.

READ MORE:

See Oasis' reunion dates for 2025:

JULY 2025:

  • 4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
  • 5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
  • 11th - Manchester, Heaton Park
  • 12th - Manchester, Heaton Park
  • 19th - Manchester, Heaton Park
  • 20th - Manchester, Heaton Park
  • 25th - London, Wembley Stadium
  • 26th - London, Wembley Stadium

AUGUST 2025:

  • 2nd - London, Wembley Stadium
  • 3rd - London, Wembley Stadium
  • 8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
  • 9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
  • 16th - Dublin, Croke Park
  • 17th - Dublin, Croke Park

How to buy tickets to Oasis' reunion dates for 2025:

READ MORE:

Latest On Radio X

Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage with Liam and Noel Gallagher

Oasis clear up Glastonbury Festival rumours with new statement

Liam Gallagher at Benicassim 2009; Noel Gallagher at Melt! Festival 2009

What did Oasis play at their final show before their 2025 reunion?

Oasis

Oasis original line-up in 1993

Who was the original Oasis drummer?

Oasis posted the registration details on Tuesday evening (27th August)

Oasis announce 2025 tour dates ticket pre-sale - here’s how to register for the ballot

Original Oasis member Paul Bonehead Arthurs with Liam and Noel Gallagher

Will Bonehead be part of the Oasis reunion?