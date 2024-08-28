How much will Oasis reunion tickets cost?

Fans want to know these key questions surrounding the Oasis reunion . Picture: Simon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

The Gallagher brothers have officially announced their long-awaited reunion, with dates which will mark their first UK and Ireland shows in 16 years, but how much will it cost?

Oasis officially confirmed their reunion on Tuesday (27th August)

Liam and Noel Gallagher will play mammoth shows in 2025, visiting Cardiff's Principality Stadium, Manchester's Heaton Park, London's Wembley Stadium, Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium and Dublin's Croke Park.

With a new pre-sale registration ballot also announced, fans of the Britpop legends are primed and ready to buy tickets on Friday 30th August and Saturday 31st September, but one question remains on everybody's lips; How much will it cost?

There's plenty of speculation out there and there's even word of costs for the Irish dates being published.

So how much will Oasis reunion tickets cost and what are the cheapest ones you can expect to buy? Here's what we know so far...

How much will Oasis reunion tickets cost?

According to The Irish Mirror, fans attending the band's Croke Park dates can expect to be set back at around €90 as music promoters MCD have confirmed ticket prices will start from €86.50 (approx £72.78) plus booking fee. However, it is not certain how much of this tier of tickets will be available and how high up the cost will extend.

The ticket costs for the band's UK dates have yet to be confirmed, but people are speculating that they could be set back anything from £70-£100 upwards, if the cost of Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen's recent tours can be used as a guide. However, there will be a limit to how many people can buy as Ticketmaster have stated on the ticket FAQs on their website: "General Sale ticket sales are limited to 4 per household per show."

Manchester Evening News is reporting that tickets for the Heaton Park shows, are expected to start at around £130.

“This is it, this is happening”

Tickets on sale this Saturday 31st August (🇮🇪8AM IST / 🇬🇧9AM BST)

Dates:

Cardiff Principality Stadium - 4th/5th July

Manchester Heaton Park - 11th/12th/19th/20th July

London Wembley Stadium - 25th/26th July & 2nd/3rd August

Edinburgh Scottish Gas… pic.twitter.com/5hRQ3sJihb — Oasis (@oasis) August 27, 2024

See Oasis' reunion dates for 2025:

JULY 2025:

4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

11th - Manchester, Heaton Park

12th - Manchester, Heaton Park

19th - Manchester, Heaton Park

20th - Manchester, Heaton Park

25th - London, Wembley Stadium

26th - London, Wembley Stadium

AUGUST 2025:

2nd - London, Wembley Stadium

3rd - London, Wembley Stadium

8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

16th - Dublin, Croke Park

17th - Dublin, Croke Park

How to buy tickets to Oasis' reunion dates for 2025:

Tickets for the UK dates go on general sale from 9am on Saturday, August 31st and will be available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk , www.gigsandtours.com and www.seetickets.com .

on and will be available from , and Dublin tickets will be available on the same day at 8am IST from www.ticketmaster.ie .

tickets will be available on the same day at IST from . The Oasis website advises that people should register in advance with the relevant ticket agency before the onsale.

Ticker pre-sales, which fans must enter a ballot for a chance to be part of, take place on Friday 30th August. Find out more here.

