Liam Fray says Liam Gallagher was "better than ever" at Definitely Maybe Co-op Live shows

Liam Fray praises Liam Gallagher's homecoming dates on his Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour. Picture: , Jon Mo Photography

By Jenny Mensah

The Courteeners frontman has gushed about the former Oasis singer's homecoming dates at Manchester's Co-op Live this summer.

Liam Fray has praised Liam Gallagher's Definitely Maybe tour dates and said the former Oasis frontman was as good as ever.

The Courteeners frontman spoke visited The Evening Show on Radio X this month and discussed everything from his band's upcoming Pink Cactus Cafe album to his introduction to the Britpop band.

"I went to see Liam at the Co-Op [Live in Manchester]," he told Dan O'Connell. "Just as good as ever. Better than ever, actually. Better than ever I would say. That's the best I've ever seen him."

Asked if Gallagher has been someone he's gone to for advice over the years, Fray replied: "Yeah, we've seen each other."

"We've had a few days," he laughed. "I've had a couple of days. We were at a wedding once that was very, very special... and yeah, it was good. I think I had some advice from him at some point, but it was a good weekend!"

Liam Fray on Courteeners' new album Pink Cactus Café

Fray also recalled his memories of the debut Oasis album and revealed he actually came to know the band first through their sophomore album (What's The Story) Morning Glory?

"I was 10, 11 for Morning Glory, but you couldn't escape [it]. I remember Wonderwall on the radio and I remember this very, very clearly. I'd just been able to sit in the front of the car with my dad [...], but I remember thinking that I'd never really heard that thing or it never done that to me"

"But I remember my sister going, 'You do know there's an album before that?' And then I was like, wow. Obviously at 11, 12, you've probably only got about four CDs on, so that's all there was on rotation.

"But I said early on to a friend I would have loved to have been just five or six years older [...] when you first heard Supersonic".

The Cavorting singer went on: "What that would have been like to have been going out to clubs and going to gigs and then hearing Supersonic. Where does that sit? Because it must have gone 'BOOF'. The video, how they looked..."

He added: "I remember getting the 10 year anniversary of it and you got a DVD with it and I remember thinking - what was that 2004 - and I'd just started to do gigs [...] and I was thinking this album is 10 times bigger now than when it came out.

"How must must that feel? So for it to be 30 years, I mean... look. Every single song stands the test of time".

Liam's dates at the Co-op live clearly made a big impact on the Oasis legend himself as he has chosen to commemorate his four dates at the venue by giving up the huge globe that featured on stage during his tour as a "semi-permanent fixture" at the arena.

The new Manchester venue has in turn donated £25,000 to Liam Gallagher's chosen charity Happy Doggo, which plans to "make life better for stray dogs around the world."

As explained in a press release: "The donation aligns with the venue’s wider commitment to supporting charities and causes that performers are linked to. Further signifying Co-op Live’s commitment to charity, the venue will also encourage fans to add donations through in-venue QR codes, digital and physical activations."

And the fun isn't over yet...

After the huge string of 30th anniversary gig this summer, Liam Gallagher prepares for a duo of headline dates at Reading and Leeds Festival this weekend.

The festival, which takes place from 21st - 25th August 2024 at Richfield Avenue and Bramham Park respectively will also host to Blink 182, Gerry Cinnamon, Lana Del Rey, Catfish and the Bottlemen and Fred Again.. as headliners, with many more exciting acts joining them on the bill!

