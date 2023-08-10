Watch the trailer for new Marc Bolan documentary AngelHeaded Hipster

Marc Bolan is the subject of a new documentary. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Mensah

A new doc about the T.Rex legend - featuring interviews with U2, Elton John, Ringo Starr & more - is set for release in cinemas next month.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The life and works of Marc Bolan are set to be discussed in a new documentary.

AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan & T. Rex will tell the story of the late glam rock legend, who met a tragic and untimely death on 1977 at just 29 years old.

The documentary will feature interviews from the likes of U2, Billy Idol, Joan Jet and Elton John and will include archive footage from Bolan's short-lived life and career.

AngelHeaded Hipster, which is set for release in UK cinemas from 22nd September, will also give a behind the scenes look at the making of the tribute album of the same name, which was released in 2020.

Watch the official trailer for AngelHeaded Hipster: The songs of Marc Bolan and T.Rex below.

AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan & T. Rex - Official UK Trailer

READ MORE :Anton Corbijn on the "incredible story" of album sleeve designers Hipgnosis

A press release explains: "AngelHeaded Hipster is the first documentary to explore the creation and interpretation of the Music and Lyrics of Marc Bolan who died at the age of 29 in 1977, survived by his son Rolan who continues to keep Marc’s memory alive.

"Using archival performances, interviews with Bolan, and filmed interpretations by artists such as Nick Cave, John Cameron Mitchell, Joan Jett, Macy Gray, U2, Lucinda Williams, Father John Misty, & others, this documentary creates an exuberant and thoughtful celebration of a true original; Glam Rock pioneer, gender-bending free spirit and explorer of punk and soul music with his last partner musician Gloria Jones, who is interviewed extensively from Sierra Leone."

AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T.Rex is in cinemas from 22nd September. Picture: Press

The film, which had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival 2023, comes courtesy of Dogwoof and is a BMG Production, written and directed by Ethan Silverman with producer Bill Curbishley.

Director Ethan Silverman says - “Bill Curbishley and I want to move Marc Bolan from footnote to headline. While still a beloved figure in the UK and amongst some musicians and music fans, we feel he never received his due especially considering his enduring influence. Marc Bolan’s unique spin on Rock & Roll, use of rhythm, poetic wordplay, and gender fluid fearlessness deserve a fresh look. This film is neither a biopic nor a ‘making of’ documentary, rather it is a celebration of creativity looking backward and forward at the same time”.

AngelHeaded Hipster comes to UK cinemas 22nd September and Home Entertainment from 6th November 2023.

NATIONWIDE PREVIEW EVENT IN CINEMAS FOR ONE NIGHT ONLY 14 SEPTEMBER.

Book now at www.angelheadedhipster.film

READ MORE: The best music documentaries of all time