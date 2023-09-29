The Darkness announce Welcome To The Darkness documentary film

The Darkness to release documentary film Welcome To The Darkness. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The feature length documentary on the I Believe In A Thing Called Love rockers will be released in cinemas for one night only.

The Darkness are set to release a documentary titled Welcome to The Darkness .

The warts-and-all feature film, which will tell the story of the band from their inception, will be released in cinemas for one night only on 9th November and will be available on digital download and Blu-ray from 4th December.

Watch the official clip below, which sees frontman Justin Hawkins talk about his vision for the band.

Watch an official clip for Welcome To The Darkness documentary

A press release explains: "20 years on from their platinum-selling debut, Justin Hawkins, his brother Dan Hawkins, eccentric bassist Frankie Poullain, and new drummer Rufus Taylor tell their story, in their own words of The Darkness’ comeback tale.

"With unprecedented access, unseen archive footage, and intimate interviews filmed over six years, Welcome to The Darkness is a tongue-in-cheek reflection on fame, failure, friendship and forgiveness. At its heart, this is a unique account of a band of brothers who are still haunted by the demons that ripped them apart. A band who can defiantly laugh in the face of adversities in their ultimate quest for happiness and redemption."

See the official poster for Welcome To The Darkness below:

.Ahead of the documentary comes a very special 20th anniversary Permission To Land deluxe album release out on 6th October via Warner Music.

It comes as a 5 LP package, a 4CD+DVD package, a double CD package and of course it will also be across all digital streaming platforms in its full glory. Fans can pre-order the album here.

The band will top off the year with a sold out tour of the UK in December.

The Darkness' Permission To Land 20 UK & Ireland dates for 2023:

2nd December Belfast, Telegraph Building

3rd December Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

8th December – Norwich, Nick Rayns LCR

9th December - London, Roundhouse

11th December - Glasgow, Barrowland

12th December – Manchester, New Century Hall

14th December – Bristol, Beacon

15th December – Nottingham, Rock City

16th December – Wolverhampton, Wulfrun Hall

See their full dates here.

The Darkness - Christmas Time (Don't Let The Bells End) | Live on The Chris Moyles Show

Welcome To The Darkness is released in cinemas for one night only on 9th November and will be available on digital download and Blu-ray from 4th December.