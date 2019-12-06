WATCH: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Kevin Hart appear on I'm A Celeb

See the Jumanji stars appear in a special clip on the ITV show, which sees celebrities compete to become King or Queen of the Jungle.

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart appeared in last night's episode of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The Hollywood powerhouses and stars of Jumanji: The Next Level made a special appearance in the form of a pre-recorded clip during the campmates' special Dingo Dollar challenge.

Soap stars Jacqueline Jossa (from EastEnders) and Andy Whyment (from Coronation Street) were surprised to see The Rock set them their task via a special video screen: "To win the dollars, complete three games. Then grab the red jewel that is yours to claim.

"If you escape with the jewel and place it into the light, then shout 'Jumanji', enter the shack for delight."

After the challenge, Johnson was joined by his co-star Hart to congratulate the pair.

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart at the Jumanji: The Next Level - International Junket. Picture: Victor Chavez/Getty Images

The pair were rumoured to star on the ITV reality show earlier this week, with a A TV insider telling The Daily Mirror newspaper: "Dwayne Johnson will appear at the start of the challenge to brief the two celebrities via a pre-recorded video message with Kevin Hart. It is like nothing that has ever been done on the show".

The two Hollywood actors were thought to bring in a whopping £1 million for the show with the help of the new product placement features throughout the challenge, and ads of their upcoming film.

Kevin Hart's I'm A Celeb promo will be another one of his first TV appearances since his car crash this summer, where the 40-year-old comedian needed to have emergency surgery on his spine after the car he was travelling in flipped and spun off the road.

But it was his co-star's "heart [that] stopped" when he heard his close friend was rushed to hospital.

Dwayne Johnson said: "His situation could've gone another way. He knows that, we know that. When I heard the news, my heart stopped and I lost my breath. Kevin's one of the good ones, he's a good egg. So I'm really proud of not only his ability to overcome, but we're here, we're in Cabo [promoting the film], we made 'Jumanji'. Life is good. I'm happy that he's here."

Dwayne Johnson also revealed his reaction to seeing Kevin for the first time after his accident, and discussed how the actor and comedian's outlook on life had changed.

He recalled: "We hugged, we had a real strong conversation when he finally came back, face to face, about what this meant and how it had changed him.

"It's almost as if life and the universe takes this shade and lifts it from your eyes and you view the world a different way. It's really beautiful."