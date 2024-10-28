Lily Allen makes more money from feet pics than from Spotify

Lily Allen at CHANEL Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner in June 2024. Picture: Sean Zanni/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The LDN singer has hit back at a comment on Twitter about her side hustle by explaining it's more lucrative than her revenue from the streaming giant.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lily Allen says she makes more money from selling pictures of her feet than she does from Spotify.

The Alright Still singer went viral earlier this year when she confirmed she'd set up an OnlyFans account for her feet after being told by her pedicurist that they were rated highly online.

Last week saw Allen share a selection of photos from her "archive" after not posting for a while, which of course led to some varied responses from those on X.

Haven't posted in a while but you can still check out the archive 🤓 pic.twitter.com/OsSgSMnVhm — Lily Allen (@lilyallen) October 25, 2024

When one user wrote: "Imagine being one of the biggest pop stars/musicians and then being reduced to this," Allen quote tweeted the criticism and gave her 4.9m followers some food for thought.

Showcasing the comment, she hit back: "imagine being and artist and having nearly 8 million monthly listeners on spotify but earning more money from having 1000 people subscribe to pictures of your feet. don’t hate the player, hate the game. (sic)"

imagine being and artist and having nearly 8 million monthly listeners on spotify but earning more money from having 1000 people subscribe to pictures of your feet. don’t hate the player, hate the game. https://t.co/Fx7JAhPhV5 — Lily Allen (@lilyallen) October 25, 2024

READ MORE:

Lily Allen's OnlyFans journey isn't the only time she's delved into the world of adult products and entertainment.

Back in 2020, she joined forces with German brand Womanizer to launch The Liberty sex toy.

The Sheezua singer explained on her Instagram at the time: "I'm really excited to reveal something I've been working on with one of my favourite brands @womanizerglobal... My very own sex toy! The Liberty is available everywhere now. Womanizer changed my life, and I wanted to share my experience. Women shouldn't be ashamed of their sexuality, and we all deserve to own our pleasure. Hopefully this little toy will help you do that!"

Lily Allen launches sex toy collab

Allen, 39, who is now married to Hollywood actor David Harbour, 49, has been pretty open about her sex life in the past, previously detailing in her memoir that she joined the Mile High Club with Liam Gallagher.

Detailing the "seven hour fling" with the Oasis frontman on The Big Narstie Show, she recalled: "You know, we met in the lounge before we got on the plane and you know, got quite drunk and then... yeah."

Asked who approached who first, the Apple singer joked: "It was a Champagne Supernova in the sky!"

Lily Allen on Joining Mile High Club With Liam Gallagher

READ MORE: