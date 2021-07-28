Lily Allen marks two years of sobriety: "Getting clean is the BEST thing i ever did"

Lily Allen in 2021. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Omega

By Jenny Mensah

The LDN singer has taken to Instagram to celebrate being free of drugs and alcohol for two years.

Lily Allen has been open about her past drug and alcohol use and even recently revealed that she considered taking heroin.

After making the decision to confront her demons five years ago, the Sheezus star has now celebrated being "drug and alcohol free" for two years.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "2 Years Drug and Alcohol free today ! Getting clean is the BEST thing i ever did, and i’ve done a lot of cool s***."

The post saw Allen pose for selfies and share a calendar entry marked "birthday" with the date 28 July 2019.

Meanwhile, the singer is set to make her West End debut in supernatural thriller 2:22 - A Ghost Story.

Staring alongside the likes of Julia Chan, Hadley Fraser and EastEnders star Jake Wood in the play, Allen will portray the role of Jenny - a woman who believes her home is haunted.

Lily Allen said of the news: "I am so excited about getting to work on this play. The live performance aspect of my career has always been the most thrilling part for me, connecting with a group of individuals and the spontaneity of whatever happens on the night.

"I feel that stepping into this play is an exciting natural extension of that and affords me the best of all worlds. I get to explore mature subject matter, be a woman with a real point of view and show the West End audiences how much I love live performance and being in front of an audience."

Allen added that the play is a "brilliant investigation into the ghosts that haunt us and the hows and whys they come to be".

The play opens on 3 August with tickets available at 222aghoststory.com.

Allen's move into acting have been inspired by her beau David Harbour, who she tied the knot with in September 2020.

The singer and the Stranger Things star shared snaps of their big day, which saw them getting hitched in Las Vegas with an Elvis impersonator, while Allen wore a vintage dress and enjoyed an IN-N-OUT burger after the ceremony.

Harbour recently revealed the moment he realised he had to marry Lily Allen after he had a conversation with her daughters Ethel (nine) and Marnie (eight).

“We were riding around the beginning of the pandemic and we were riding bikes out in the country trying to figure out what we were gonna do for the next year or however long it was going to take,” he told Jimmy Kimmel Live!

"And the little one was riding along and she was going like, ‘David, dad, David, dad’. Because the D got her confused. And the older one got very upset with that, which I understand. She was like, ‘He’s not our dad!’

“And then the younger one was like, ‘Well what is he? He’s kind of our dad.’ She’s like, ‘No he’s not, he’s our stepdad.’ And she goes, ‘What is he?’ And she goes, ‘He’s just some guy in our lives!’“I was like, I need to marry this woman,” Harbour continued.

"Because the emotional fallout… That’s one of my favourite things I’ve ever been called. ‘Just some guy in our lives.’"

When asked how he's referred to now, he joked: "Still some guy in our lives."