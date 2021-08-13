Lily Allen: Singer praised for West End debut in 2:22 A Ghost Story

Lily Allen has made her West End debut. Picture: Will/Dan/MEGA/GC Images

By Jenny Mensah

The LDN singer has received rave reviews for her role in the supernatural thriller 2:22 A Ghost Story.

Lily Allen made her West End debut for her first stage role on London's West End.

The Yeezus singer stars in 2:22 A Ghost Story, where she plays Jenny, who is convinced her house is haunted.

Allen previously shared her nerves ahead of her debut, but she needn't have worried as she went down a storm at the stage show's press night, which took place at the Noël Coward Theatre on Wednesday (11 August).

The Evening Standard called Lily Allen's performance "spellbinding," "assured and affecting".

The Guardian wrote: "You wouldn’t know this is Allen’s first time acting in the West End. She is strong as the frantic, afraid and exhausted Jen, though the constant paranoia of her part leans towards feeling strained."

The i said: "While Allen’s delivery is slightly stiff as fretful but steely new mother Jenny, she wholly captures the simultaneous fury and vulnerability of a woman whom no one will believe, and there’s a great sly unpredictability about her."

Lily Allen has shared her response to praise, taking to twitter to share a selection of the reviews, with the caption: "honestly so overwhelmed and so so happy with all these amazing reviews. Best team, best play, COME AND SEE US, only 10 more weeks !"

A Ghost Story, which was written by Danny Robbins and also stars Julia Chan, Hadley Fraser and EastEnders star Jake Wood, is one of the first new West End productions since the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

Allen told the BBC ahead of her debut: “The whole thing is massively overwhelming… but it’s been an incredible experience.”“Everyone’s been so supportive and patient, because I’m literally the village idiot. I don’t know what I’m doing.

Tickets to the play are available at 222aghoststory.com.

