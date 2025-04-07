The Rolling Stones launch upcycled limited edition clothing collection

The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger & Keith Richards in 2023 with their limited edition merch inset. Picture: Mike Seliger/ rsno9.co.uk

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary rockers' fashion and lifestyle brand RS No. 9 Carnaby has launched a new limited edition collection called Stones: Reimagined.

The Rolling Stones have launched a striking new clothing collection.

The limited-edition tees, which were produced by Bravado and reimagined by London-based award-winning social enterprise, Fashion-Enter sees new life breathed into "deadstock" merchandise.

A video of the collection, entitled Stones: Reimagined, was shared to the band's official socials last week and sees some of their iconic tees cut up and patch-worked to form whole new garments.

The three-item limited run includes a Stones: Reimagined Upcycled Tour 2 Panel T-shirt, an Upcycled Tour 4 Panel Boxy Cropped T-shirt and an Upcycled Tour Layered Long Sleeved Shirt, with prices starting at £60.

Fans can gan grab their piece of "rock history" either in-store at RS No.9 Carnaby (9 Carnaby Street) in London and on the RS No.9 website.

According to The Industry Fashion, David Boyne, Managing Director of Bravado UK, said: "This capsule collection we have created with Fashion-Enter has allowed us to create something truly special, combining iconic designs from classic Stones’ tour tees with a commitment to sustainable practices.

"We believe Rolling Stones fans will appreciate the storytelling and conscious approach behind these unique pieces."

Jenny Holloway, CEO of Fashion-Enter, added: "We have absolutely loved working with The Rolling Stones and Bravado. This campaign shows real innovation in action by upcycling dead stock from previous Rolling Stones tours and then uniquely cutting up the T-shirts to create new and innovative designs."We are proud to contribute to a collection that not only looks great but also makes a positive impact."

Meanwhile, the iconic rockers - comprised of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood - took their 2023, number one album, Hackney Diamonds on tour in North America, but are yet to support the album on their home turf.

It was earlier rumoured that the band were on the cusp of announcing UK tour dates for 2025, which included dates at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, as well as shows in Europe.

However, it has since been reported that the the Paint It Black have had to shelve the idea due to timing and logisitics.

According to a report in The Times, the band were presented were a number of offers for shows this summer, but they were dismissed due to logistical issues.

The Rolling Stones last played the UK in 2022, with a duo of dates at BST Hyde Park.

