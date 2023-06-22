Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill has hit ONE BILLION streams on Spotify

Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill - Official Music Video

The musician has thanked fans for "an impossibly astonishing journey" after her 1985 song was featured in the TV show Stranger Things.

Kate Bush has thanked fans after her song Running Up That Hill hit one billion streams on Spotify.

The musician has seen her 1985 single enjoy a huge resurgence in the past year after it played a key role in the fourth season of the Netflix show Stranger Things last summer. Now the track - from her classic album Hounds Of Love has hit an incredible milestone.

In a rare post on her website, Bush wrote: "A billion streams!

"I have an image of a river that suddenly floods and becomes many, many tributaries – a billion streams – on their way to the sea. Each one of these streams is one of you…

“Thank you! Thank you so much for sending this song on such an impossibly astonishing journey. I’m blown away.”

Kate Bush and Sadie Sink as Max in season 4 of Stranger Things. Picture: Everett Collection Inc/United Archives GmbH/Alamy Stock Photo

Last summer, Bush admitted it was "just extraordinary" to see Running Up That Hill rising to the top of the UK charts nearly 40 years after its release.

Speaking to the BBC at the time, she said: "I thought that the track would get some attention. But I just never imagined that it would be anything like this.

"It’s so exciting. But it’s quite shocking really, isn’t it? I mean, the whole world’s gone mad.”

She added: “The thought of all these really young people hearing the song for the first time and discovering it is, well, I think it’s very special.”

In Stranger Things, the song has a profound impact on Sadie Sink's character Max, with a prominent placement and significance to the story.

Kate found its involvement "very touching", and hailed the track as "a kind of Talisman, almost" in the context of the show.