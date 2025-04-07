Legendary Blondie drummer Clem Burke dies, aged 70

By Jenny Mensah

Debbie Harry and Chris Stein have shared the sad news that the "heartbeat of Blondie" has sadly passed.

Blondie drummer Clem Burke has died, aged 70, after losing his private battle with cancer.

Debbie Harry and Chris Stein shared the news today (Monday 7th April) about the the legendary sticksman and founding member of the band, where they described him as the "heartbeat of Blondie".

Taking to social media, the duo said: "It is with profound sadness that we relay news of the passing of our beloved friend and bandmate Clem Burke following a private battle with cancer. Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie."

The Heart of Glass rockers continued: "His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable. Beyond his musicianship, Clem was a source of inspiration both on and off the stage. His vibrant spirit, infectious enthusiasm and rock solid work ethic touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. Clem’s influence extended far beyond Blondie."

The signed off the post: "Debbie, Chris, and the entire Blondie family".

Clem Burke was born on 24th November 1954 in Bayonne, New Jersey and began drumming in the 1960s.

In 1975, he moved to New York, where he became Blondie’s first drummer, after being recruited by founding members Debbie Harry and Chris Stein.

Burke featured on all of the band's albums including their 1976 self-titled debut, their 1978 breakthrough Plastic Letters and their iconic third studio effort Parallel Lines, which became their most successful album of al time- selling 20 million copies worldwide.

Blondie's Gary Valentine, Clem Burke, Debbie Harry, Chris Stein and Jimmy Destri in 1976. Picture: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Blondie disbanded after the release of their sixth album, The Hunter, but reformed in 1999 to release their comeback hit, Maria, which sent them back to the top of the UK charts 20 years after their first UK number one single Heart of Glass.

Burke has toured with the band across the globe and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with Blondie in 2006.

The band were set to perform dates in 2024, but sadly were forced to cancel the dates.

Tributes have since begun to pour in from across the world of entertainment, with fans and musicians alike paying offering their condolences to the loved ones of the rocker.

