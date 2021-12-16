Fans think this waxwork of Rihanna looks more like Lily Allen

An updated waxwork of Rihanna has been mocked for looking like Lily Allen. Picture: 1. Keith Bedford/The Boston Globe via Getty Images 2. Tristar Media/Getty Images 3. Eamonn McCormack/BFC/Getty Images for BFC

By Jenny Mensah

Music fans have rushed to Twitter to draw comparisons between the Rihanna waxwork and the and LDN singer.

A waxwork of Rihanna has been given a special update for Christmas and it's set tongues wagging.

The figure, which sees the star dressed in a sexy Santa outfit for the festive season, was part of the new looks displayed at Berlin's Madame Tussauds Museum.

However, the tribute of the Umbrella singer was attracting attention for the wrong reasons, with fans suggesting it looked more like Lily Allen.

Madame Tussauds Berlin unveils Rihanna's VIP Christmas look. Picture: Tristar Media/Getty Images

One fan replied to the images, which were shared by a Rihanna fan account, and simply said: "That’s lily allen."

Another agreed: "This is Lily Allen circa 2011," while a third wrote: "Definitely a Lily Allen vibe about it…"

This is Lily Allen circa 2011 https://t.co/K45PV3vjXe — ~Hesh~ (@HeshandOJ) December 15, 2021

Definitely a Lily Allen vibe about it… — HoodyStealer (@CrisSarfLDN) December 15, 2021

One fan laughed: "Thats definitely a tanned Lily Allen," while another said: "Y’all know that’s not Rihanna. That’s not even a black woman".

Y’all know that’s not Rihanna. That’s not even a black woman 😂 pic.twitter.com/meL3w4Gpar — Kaylin, MPH ☕️🐸 (@kaylinvaughnk) December 15, 2021

This fan suggested they should probably start afresh altogether, writing: "Um... melt the wax and try again."

Um... melt the wax and try again. pic.twitter.com/91FsnpjHEA — lauren 😌 | 04lauren06 (@ctrlbadussylips) December 15, 2021

While Rihanna's likeness is being compared to one British star, another wants to work with her.

Richard Ashcroft revealed his desire to work with the artist, telling the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "A big thing I want to do is write for other people.

"I want to know who writes for Rihanna and get an introduction."

The Lucky Man rocker even said he'd like to pen a tune for pop megastar Adele, but doubts that will be possible because she's such a hot commodity.

"Adele would be great, but there's big competition there," he continued. "I like big hits.

"I write big melodies and big choruses."

