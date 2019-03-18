WATCH: Lily Allen details joining Mile High Club with Liam Gallagher

The LDN singer has talked about her "seven hour thing" with the former Oasis frontman on The Big Narstie Show.

Lily Allen has divulged how she had sex on a airplane with Liam Gallagher.

The Alright Still singer previously revealed in her book My Thoughts Exactly how she joined the Mile High Club with the Oasis rocker, and now has relived the moment on The Big Narstie Show.

Asked on the show whether the pair had a brief fling beforehand, Allen answered bashfully: "It was a seven hour thing".

She explained: You know, we met in the lounge before we got on the plane and you know, got quite drunk and then... yeah"

Asked who approached who first, the Apple singer joked: "It was a Champagne Supernova in the sky!"

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagherhas reacted to his appearance on the first official Glastonbury line-up poster, telling fans to "be there or be nowhere".

The former Oasis rocker has confirmed himself for the festival previously, but has now joked he's looking forward to his "residency" at the famous Somerset Festival.

See his tweet below, which reads: "Looking forward to resuming my residency at Glastonbury be there or be nowhere as you were LG x".

Looking forward to resuming my residency at Glastonbury be there or be nowhere as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 15, 2019

The Wall Of Glass singer is referring to the fact he appeared at the festival's last event in 2017, where he supported his first solo album As You Were, and sang Don't Look Back In Anger for the first time ever.

Watch him sing the Noel Gallagher-penned and sung Oasis track, which he dedicated to the victims of the Manchester terror attack and the Grenfell tower fire:

Meanwhile, Liam's first UK gig of 2019 was also confirmed, with the legendary Manchester rocker confirmed to play Eden Sessions in Cornwall on 26 June 2019.

