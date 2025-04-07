David Bowie's daughter Lexi Jones quietly releases debut album Xandri

The youngest child of the late Ziggy Stardust icon and Iman has released her first full record of music.

David Bowie's daughter Lexi has released her debut album.

The late Heroes icon sadly lost his private battle to cancer in 2016, but his youngest child - who he shared with model, entrepreneur philanthropist Iman - has since been showing the apple doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to musical talent.

24-year-old Lexi, who was born Alexandria Zahra Jones on 15th August 2000, quietly shared her record Xandri on Wednesday 2nd April, after sharing teasers on her Instagram.

Listen to the 12-track record, which includes the tracks Along the road, Moving On and The Rush of The Absurd, below.

The album artwork appears sees a two-headed image on the cover, while it's title Xandri is derived from Greek name Alexandros, Xander and indeed Xandria and means "defender of humankind".

Lexi has always had a creative side, selling her artwork online as far back as 2020 and even going on to create customised clothing and accessories.

In 2023, Lexi first shared her vocal talents on YouTube, with a video of her singing a rendition of her father's iconic hit 1969 track Starman, which is taken from his seminal album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars as well as a sweet rendition of Life On Mars?, which watch first released in Bowie's 1971 album Hunky Dory.

Lexi, daughter of David Bowie & Iman sings ‘Starman’ and ‘Life On Mars’ live on Instagram. Love it!

Despite sharing her musical talents fairly recently, Jones showed how far back her bond with her father when it came to music went.

Taking to Instagram on the seventh anniversary of the Brixton Boy's passing, Jones shared the throwback clip of herself at the keyboard with the icon alongside the caption: "7 years ago today. I miss you".

