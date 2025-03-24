Glastonbury 2025 ticket balance payment deadline revealed

By Jenny Mensah

The Somerset festival has given deposit holders a deadline for paying the full balance on their tickets.

Glastonbury have confirmed the ticket balance deadline for 2025.

Tickets for the Somerset festival, which takes place on Worthy Farm, initially went on sale in November 2024, with tickets selling out in under 30 minutes.

Now, the world-famous music event has confirmed those lucky enough to snag a ticket will have from 9am 1st April until 11.59pm on 7th April.

The festival detail on their official website: "If you have paid a deposit for either a general admission ticket or a ticket + coach travel option for the 2025 Glastonbury Festival, your balance payment of £303.50 (including a £5 booking fee per ticket) is due between 09:00 BST on Tuesday 1st April and 23:59 BST on Monday 7th April 2025."

They add that ticket-goers will be able to add car park tickets and Ticket Plan Refund Protection to their booking and balance payments will also be subject to postage and packing fees of £10.25 per order for general admission tickets and £2.75 for coach e-tickets.

Any tickets which balance has not been paid for will be refunded £50 within 7 working days of the balance period ending, but with a £25 admin fee retained.

The balance deadline is likely to mean that tickets are most likely to go on resale on either the second or third week of April.

Glastonbury - which takes place this year from 25th - 29th June this year - previously confirmed that The 1975 and Olivia Rodrigo will be joining Neil Young as its headliners.

Also confirmed on the line-up so far are the likes of Biffy Clyro, Wet Leg, The Maccabees, Charlie xcx, The Prodigy, The Libertines, Busta Rhymes, Blossoms, Nova Twins, Kaiser Chiefs, Alanis Morrissette, Kneecap, Wolf Alice, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Doechii and more.

Since then, the festival has shared the first of its individual line-up posters, with the Acoustic Stage confirming Gabrielle Aplin, The Searchers, The Bootleg Beatles, The Coronas and London Community Gospel Choir among the performers.

The rest of the schedule and individual stage times are still to be announced, but early reports are suggesting Charli xcx and Doechii will clash.

