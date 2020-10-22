Lily Allen reveals sex toy collaboration with Womanizer

The LDN singer has joined forces with German brand Womanizer to launch The Liberty sex toy.

Lily Allen has launched a sex toy.

The Sheezus singer previously teased that she would be working on releasing a sex toy for women last year and she's stayed true to her word.

Her collaboration sees her team up with German company Womanizer to launch The Liberty toy, which is available to buy now.

She explains on her Instagram: "I'm really excited to reveal something I've been working on with one of my favourite brands @womanizerglobal... My very own sex toy! The Liberty is available everywhere now. Womanizer changed my life, and I wanted to share my experience. Women shouldn't be ashamed of their sexuality, and we all deserve to own our pleasure. Hopefully this little toy will help you do that!"

Lily Allen first revealed she'd be dipping her toe into the adult toy world at Port Eliot Festival in Cornwall last year.

“I probably shouldn’t talk about it,” she told the crowd. "I haven’t done a press release or anything like that. Orgasms are important, ladies, and I feel like the celeb sex toy market hasn’t been capitalised upon."

It's not the first time Allen has been open about sex either, earlier that year revealing she joined the mile high club with none other than Liam Gallagher.

The Alright Still singer previously revealed the secret in her memoir, My Thoughts Exactly, and went on to detail the "seven hour fling" with the Oasis rocker on The Big Narstie Show.

Meanwhile, this year saw the singer welcome in more drastic changes into her life by marrying Stranger Things' star David Harbour.

The pair got hitch in Las Vegas and shared photos of themselves sharing an In-N-OUT Burger with Lily's daughters.

