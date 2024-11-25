Lana Del Rey announces 2025 UK & Ireland stadium tour
25 November 2024, 12:22 | Updated: 25 November 2024, 12:25
The Summertime Sadness singer will play her first ever headline date at London's Wembley Stadium.
Lana Del Rey has announced a UK & Ireland stadium tour for 2025.
The Video Games singer will play the huge outdoor dates next summer, which will kick off at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on 23rd June and culminate in her first ever date at London's Wembley Stadium on 3rd July.
Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster this Friday 29th November at 9am GMT.
Pre-sales take place from Wednesday 27th November at 10am GMT.
See Lana Del Rey's full dates below.
Lana Del Rey's 2025 UK & Ireland Stadium Tour
- 23rd June – Principality Stadium, Cardiff
- 26th June – Hampden Park, Glasgow
- 28th June – Anfield Stadium, Liverpool
- 30th June – Aviva Stadium, Dublin
- 3rd July – Wembley Stadium, London
Lana Del Rey covers You’ll Never Walk Alone for Liverpool doc
The news comes after the Summertime Sadness singer played a string of huge festival dates last year, hedline including slots at Coachella and Reading & Leeds Festival 2024.
