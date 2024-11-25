Lana Del Rey announces 2025 UK & Ireland stadium tour

Lana Del Rey at Rock en Seine 2024. Picture: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Summertime Sadness singer will play her first ever headline date at London's Wembley Stadium.

Lana Del Rey has announced a UK & Ireland stadium tour for 2025.

The Video Games singer will play the huge outdoor dates next summer, which will kick off at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on 23rd June and culminate in her first ever date at London's Wembley Stadium on 3rd July.

Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster this Friday 29th November at 9am GMT.

Pre-sales take place from Wednesday 27th November at 10am GMT.

See Lana Del Rey's full dates below.

Lana Del Rey's 2025 UK & Ireland tour dates. Picture: Press

Lana Del Rey's 2025 UK & Ireland Stadium Tour

23rd June – Principality Stadium, Cardiff

26th June – Hampden Park, Glasgow

28th June – Anfield Stadium, Liverpool

30th June – Aviva Stadium, Dublin

3rd July – Wembley Stadium, London

The news comes after the Summertime Sadness singer played a string of huge festival dates last year, hedline including slots at Coachella and Reading & Leeds Festival 2024.

