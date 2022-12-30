Courtney Love: Lana Del Rey and Kurt Cobain are the only two true musical geniuses I’ve ever known

By Radio X

The Hole frontwoman and widow of the late Nirvana rocker has praised Lana Del Rey alongside the grunge icon.

Courtney Love believes that Kurt Cobain and Lana Del Rey are the only “true musical geniuses” she's ever encountered.

The Hole frontwoman dubbed the Nirvana icon - and her late husband - and the Born to Die singer as the only people in the industry who “can Spielberg anything”.

Appearing on the comic Marc Maron’s WTF podcast on Monday 26th January, the 58-year-old rocker said: “Lana and Kurt are the only two true musical geniuses I’ve ever known And by that I mean they can Spielberg anything.”

The Violet singer compared Del Rey's “integrity” to that of her late husband, who tragically died in 1994 by suicide and with who she shares daughter Frances Bean, now 30.

"She’s got the integrity that Kurt had," she continued. "The only two people I know that I can say [that about].

“By the way, Stipe? Bono? Yes, these are people that I know and love. Billie Joe, sure. But Lana? She’s got a magic thing. And she’s not even f***** up!”

Courtney Love also revealed her plans to release new music, which was made in collaboration with Dirty Pretty Things guitarist Anthony Rossomando and Justin Parker.

The grunge rocker also confirmed that she dd pen the song Kill F*** Marry in response to Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's well-publicised legal drama.

She also teased the track Justice For Kurt, which she described as an “earworm and a half”.

Meanwhile, Lana's forthcoming album Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd is slated for release in March 2023.

