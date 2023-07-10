Lana Del Rey closes BST Hyde Park for 2023: setlist

10 July 2023, 10:48

Lana Del Rey performs at BST Hyde Park 2023
Lana Del Rey performs at BST Hyde Park 2023. Picture: Matthew Baker/Getty Images for ABA

By Jenny Mensah

The Video Games singer played a headline set at the London Park this Sunday. Find out what was on the setlist.

Lana Del Rey played headline show at BST Hyde Park 2023, closing the series of concerts for the year.

The singer-songwriter, delighted the London crowds with a charming 18-track-set, which included hits from across her career, including Young and Beautiful, Ride, Born To Die, Summertime Sadness and Video Games.

Lana's enchanting set, which took place on the Great Oak Stage, also included a supposed dig at her ex Sean Larkin when she changed the words to Chemtrails Over the Country Club.

Get the full setlist below.

Lana Del Rey setlist at BST Hyde Park on Sunday 9th July 2023:

1. A&W

2. Young and Beautiful

3. Bartender

4. Chemtrails Over the Country Club

5. The Grants

6. Cherry

7. Pretty When You Cry

8. Ride

9. Born to Die

10. Blue Jeans

11. Norman Fucking Rockwell

12. Arcadia (Shortened)

13. Ultraviolence(Extended intro)

14. White Mustang (Extended intro; band outro with dance segment)

15. Candy Necklace

16. Diet Mountain Dew

17. Summertime Sadness(Remix version)

18. Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd (Choir outro)

19. Video Games

