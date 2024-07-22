Watch Patti Smith cover Nirvana & Lana Del Rey at Somerset House, London

Kurt Cobain, Patti Smith and Lana Del Rey. Picture: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images, Jim Dyson/Getty Images, Xavi Torrent/Redferns

By Jenny Mensah

The punk icon dedicated a cover of Summertime Sadness to her late husband and sang her About A Boy tribute to Kurt Cobain as well as a Nirvana single.

Patti Smith performed at the historic Somerset House this weekend.

The punk icon's Patti Smith Quartet played a 15-track set at the London landmark, which included covers of iconic hits from across the last 60 years.

After taking on Man in the Long Black Coat by Bob Dylan, Smith gave a stirring performance of Lana Del Rey's Summertime Sadness, which she dedicated to her late husband Fred "Sonic" Smith - best known as the guitarist of MC5.

Patti Smith covers Lana Del Rey in tribute to late husband

After treating the crowds to a cover of The Jimi Hendrix's Experience's Fire, the artist performed About A Boy - her 1996 tribute to Kurt Cobain, before launching into a spirited interpretation of Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit anthem.

Patti Smith covers Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit at Somerset House

Of course no Patti Smith performance is complete without her Because The Night single, which was co-written with Bruce Springsteen and featured on Smith's 1978 album, Easter, below.

Patti Smith - Because The Night at Somerset House

The artist ended her set with a rousing performance of People Have the Power, complete with an appearance from The Clash bassist Paul Simonon.

Patti Smith at Somerset House on 21st July 2024:

Summer Cannibals

Redondo Beach

Ghost Dance (Patti Smith Group song)

Man in the Long Black Coat (Bob Dylan cover)

Cash

Nine

Summertime Sadness (Lana Del Rey cover) (dedicated to Fred “Sonic” Smith)

Because the Night (Patti Smith Group song) (followed by band introductions)

Fire (The Jimi Hendrix Experience cover) (band only)

Dancing Barefoot (Patti Smith Group song)

Peaceable Kingdom

Pissing in a River

About a Boy (dedicated to Kurt Cobain)

Smells Like Teen Spirit (Nirvana cover)

Encore: