Lana Del Rey reveals why she turned down Glastonbury for three years

Lana Del Rey has discussed her upcoming Glasto slot. Picture: 1. Andrew Chin/Getty Images 2. Matt Cardy/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Video Games singer says it's "unfathomable" that she's headlining the festival's Other Stage and explained why she's finally agreed to the set.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lana Del Rey has clarified she is playing Glastonbury Festival and admitted she turned it down for the "last three years".

The singer-songwriter previously hinted she wasn't impressed by the way the festival announced her slot on The Other Stage, but has since confirmed she will be performing.

Asked if she was playing the famous festival, she told the BBC: "I am, I am, I am, I am. I've been excited to tell people, so I wanted to tell people because, as we started to announce some festivals, its unfathomable to me to headline the second stage of Glastonbury.

She added: "They had asked me to play Glastonbury the last three years but we just weren't ready. I didn't want to say yes before we had a big band."

READ MORE: Glastonbury Festival shares new poster after Lana Del Rey criticism

The Summertime Sadness singer previously cast doubt on her slot at the festival due to its original line-up poster, which saw her listed alphabetically among the other announced acts.

Taking to Instagram the Summertime Sadness singer wrote: "Well, I’m actually headlining the 2nd stage. But since there was no consideration for announcing that. We’ll see".

Lana Del Rey is NOT happy about her @glastonbury announcement 😡 pic.twitter.com/vOkHSoGbVr — The Cult Of Del Rey (@CinamonSlut) March 4, 2023

Festival organisers appeared to rectify the faux pas, which saw only the three Pyramid Stage headliners; Arctic Monkeys, Guns N'Roses and Elton John featuring prominently alongside Lizzo.

The latest poster now sees Lana Del Rey feature prominently after the four artists, alongside Little Nas X, Wizkid and Yusuf/Cat Stevens.

Emily Eavis also explained the lack of female headliners at the festival this year, saying: "We're trying our best.

"This starts way back with the record companies, radio," she told The Guardian. "I can shout as loud as I like but we need to get everyone on board.”

The daughter of festival founder Michael Eavis went on to explain that they had intended for a woman to feature at the top of the bill this year and GNR took over the artist's slot due to a clash with her touring schedule.

While it's not been confirmed who the mystery artist was, Taylor Swift has been mooted as a suggestion, because Eavis said it was a star they'd be hoping to book for the Folkore star for the last few years.

The Anti-Hero singer was originally set to perform at Glastonbury 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic, which led to the festival being cancelled two years in a row.

Eavis also teased that next year's festival should see two women headline with one already confirmed and one close to confirming.

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher hints he'll play Glastonbury 2023 after Arctic Monkeys question