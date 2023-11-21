Reading & Leeds 2024: Headliners, line-up, tickets & more

Leeds Festival will return in 2024. Picture: Andrew Benge/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The twin festivals are set to open their doors again on August Bank Holiday. Find out everything we know so far.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Reading and Leeds festival will be back for 2024.

After the 2023 instalment hosted headliners in The Killers, Foals, Sam Fender, Billie Eilish, Imagine Dragons and The 1975, the festival will return at Reading's Richfield Avenue and Leeds' Bramaham Park for another year.

So when does Reading & Leeds 2024 take place and who will be on the line-up? Find out everything we know about the festival so far.

What date is Reading & Leeds 2024?

Reading and Leeds takes place from 21st - 25th August 2024.

When do Reading & Leeds 2024 tickets go on sale?

Weekend and early entry tickets for Reading and Leeds are on sale now.

Ticket packages for Reading Festival are available here.

Tickets for Leeds Festival are available here.

GENERAL SALE FOR READING & LEEDS 2024 IS NOW LIVE‼



Standard weekend tickets and early entry tickets for the biggest weekend of the year are available to buy NOW 🤩 Payment plans are also available.



We've got BIG things planned for next year so don't miss out - we'll see you… pic.twitter.com/ZfzUPe0wZr — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) October 1, 2023

How much are Reading & Leeds tickets?

Weekend tickets for Reading and Leeds are £291.50 plus booking fee.

Blink-182 are rumoured to headline the festival next year. Picture: Press

Who's headlining Reading & Leeds 2024?

Headliners are yet to be announced, but reports have suggested Blink 182 could be 'on the verge' of signing their contracts to top the bill at the festivals.

Crowd goes wild and sings back the lyrics for Sam Fender during Reading set

Who headlined Reading and Leeds 2023?