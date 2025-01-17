Fire Aid benefit concert: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Green Day, Stevie Nicks & Rod Stewart among line-up

By Jenny Mensah

Find out who's set to perform at the benefit concert, when it takes place, how to buy tickets and how to watch it at home.

A FireAid benefit concert is set to take place to raise funds for those affected by the LA wildfires.

The event, which takes place this month, will include performances from the likes of Californian funk-rockers Red Hot Chili Peppers, Bay Side punk trio Green Day, Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks and British crooner Rod Stewart.

The organisation wrote in an invitation on their website: "Join us for an evening of music and solidarity. The FireAid benefit concert will be held at Intuit Dome and Kia Forum on January 30th dedicated to rebuilding communities that have been devastated by wildfires. Contributions made to FireAid in connection with the FireAid benefit concert and other direct donations will be distributed under the advisement of the Annenberg Foundation and will be distributed for short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters throughout Southern California. The Annenberg Foundation, with decades of philanthropic leadership in our community, including rapid response, will help coordinate a team to direct funds for the greatest impact."

Get the full details on the time and date of the Fire Aid benefit concerts, who joins them on the line-up, how to buy tickets and how to watch it from home.

When does the FireAid concert take place?

The FireAid benefit concert will take place on Thursday 25th January 2025 at two venues; the Intuit Dome and the KIA Forum in Inglewood, California at 6pm (PST), which will be 2am in UK time. The shows will take place simultaneously with a separate line-up of acts performing in each venue.

FireAid benefit concert poster. Picture: Instagram/FireAidLA

Who's on the lineup for the FireAid concert?

Organisers have 18 acts confirmed so far, who are split into two groups that will perform in two separate venues.

The first line-up is:

Billie Eilish & Finneas

Dave Matthews & John Mayer

Earth, Wind & Fire

Gracie Abrams

Green Day

Gwen Stefani

Jelly Roll

Joni Mitchell

Katy Perry

The second line-up consists of:

Lady Gaga

Lil Baby

P!nk

Red Hot Chilli Peppers

Rod Stewart

Stephen Stills

Stevie Nicks

Sting

Tate McRae

The organisation also teased to "stay tuned for more artist announcements in the coming days".

Red Hot Chili Peppers are among the artists set for the FireAid benefit concerts. Picture: Press

How to watch the FireAid benefit concert?

The concert is set to be broadcast on YouTube, Netflix, Spotify, Prime Video, Paramount+, Apple TV+, Apple Music, Amazon Music, plus the likes of SoundCloud, Twitch and more. According to FireAid's website, the concerts will also be streamed at select AMC theatres.

How to buy tickets to the LA FireAid benefit concert:

Tickets for the FireAid concert go on sale on Wednesday 22nd January at noon PST (8pm GMT).

Prices for the concert have not yet been released, but will be available once tickets are live.

Ticket holders will only be able to attend one of two shows, either at Kia Forum or Intuit Dome.

Both concerts will take place in tandem.

Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks is one of the acts on the line-up. Picture: Press/BST Hyde Park

How can I donate to FireAid?

If you would like to make a direct donation to FireAid, visit fireaidla.org/#donateToday.

Those who want to make large donations should email donations@fireaidla.org in order to make an ACH/Wire Transfer.

