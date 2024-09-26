Stevie Nicks teases new music with The Lighthouse

Stevie Nicks performs At BST Hyde Park 2024. Picture: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Fleetwood Mac legend has shared a teaser clip of new material on social media and announced that it would be debuted this Friday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Stevie Nicks is set to share new music this Friday (27th September).

The Fleetwood Mac legend took to social media this week to share short teaser where she can be heard singing: "I wanna teach him to fight".

The visuals, which see her name flash up and a Stevie-like figure dancing end with the words "The Lighthouse," with the caption confirming it will be out "Friday".

Fans can pre-save it here.

It's not clear whether The Lighthouse represents a new single or full album from the Dreams singer, but fans are excited none the less since it marks two years since the icon has released solo music.

One simply wrote in the comments: "WHAT THE F***," while another shared: "WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE we're learning these lyrics overnight for Hershey".

The news comes just as Stevie prepares to play Herseheypark Stadium in Pennsylvania on Saturday 28th September and also prepares for her appearance on Saturday Night Live on 12th October, where Ariana Grande will be taking over duties as guest host.

Stevie Nicks new material and appearances comes after she graced fans on this side of the pond this summer, playing dates in Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester and delivered an unforgettable set at London's BST Hyde Park.

During the extra special show, the 76-year-old icon paid tribute to the late Tom Petty- her friend and collaborator who died in 2017, by performing his Free Fallin' anthem, which the crowd helped to sing.

She also treated fans to Stop Draggin' My Heart Around - the song she originally recorded with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers on her 1981 Bella Donna album - with special guest Harry Styles.

The former One Direction star also helped the legend sing Landslide on what would have been Christine McVie's 81st birthday.

Nicks has sung the Fleetwood Mac song in dedication to her former bandmate ever since she passed away in 2022.

"I asked Harry to do this," she told the crowd at the London park. "And it’s always heavy to ask someone to come and sing this song with you, when you’re singing about your best friend that died so suddenly and so sadly".

Harry Styles joins Stevie Nick for Landslide at BST Hyde Park 2024

Referencing Styles' love of Fleetwood Mac and of McVie's songs, she added: "What I want you to know is that Christine was Harry’s girl and she was my girl, she was your girl. And she loved all of this. And today was her birthday, so, it’s taken me all this time to try to deal with this situation.

"One thing my mum used to say to me when I was little, when I was hurt, was ‘Stevie when you’re hurt, you always run to the stage’. And that’s what I have been doing ever since Chris passed away, I’ve been running to the stage. And the only people who have helped me to get over all of this, has been all of you."

READ MORE: