Robbie Williams says Oasis reunion tour will be "nostalgia on steroids"

Robbie Williams has defended Oasis brothers Liam and Noel. Picture: Dave Hogan, Simon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

The Angels singer has given his take on Oasis Live '25 and why he hopes it will be "healing" for the Gallagher brothers.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Robbie Williams has talked about the upcoming Oasis reunion dates, predicting that it will be "entertainment at his best".

The Angels singer has previously discussed the much-hyped tour, which will see the Gallagher brothers play a series of dates across the globe, including several shows at London's Wembley Stadium and homecoming dates at Manchester's Heaton Park.

Speaking to The Mirror about the Britpop legends' upcoming reunion, he said: “Liam’s voice is peerless. And he was, and is the voice of a generation. So I think that for British people – and Manchester – it will be a very important moment. Hopefully it’ll be healing for the lads too.”

The Millennium singer went on: “Entertainment, at its best, is liberation. And what I want to do with my gigs is take people on the journey and make them forget about their own lives for a bit. And the great thing about the Oasis reunion is they will facilitate that for people.

“But not only that, it will be nostalgia on steroids, and remind us who we were, what we were, how we felt and what we wanted.”

Williams also revealed he'd gone back and re-explored the Oasis back catalogue, praising the songwriting and the "bangers" the band have delivered over the years.

“I was just looking at those songs, especially the first three years worth of songs, and it’s literally a lifetime and decades worth of bangers created over that three year period. The songwriting is sensational,” he added.

Read more:

It's not the first time Robbie Williams has talked about Oasis reunion, previously predicting that the shows will be "incredible," while making a dig at Noel Gallagher in the process.

"The soap opera alone will either be exciting and or ghoulish to watch," he said according to The Mirror. “As for the shows? They’re gonna be incredible, off-the-scale special. Oasis getting back together is going to be a healing moment for our country.”

While the 50-year-old singer believes that Liam could make anything interesting and "charismatic," he didn't have much to say for his elder brother Noel, the man responsible for much of the band's discography.

"Liam Gallagher reading his phone on the toilet would be more charismatic and intriguing than 99.9% of the world ’s population at their most enigmatic," he went on. "All he has to do is stand there and sing for the audience to be guaranteed their money’s worth. Noel will be there too."

Williams also previously talked about his depiction of the Gallagher brothers in his Better Man biopic, which sees him portrayed as a CGI monkey.

Speaking of Liam Gallagher's response in particular, he told NME, "I think that there’ll be a bit of him that’s happy that he exists in it".

When the former Take That star asked director Michael Gracey if he shared the script with the Supersonic singer, he replied: "I don’t think Liam’s read it [but] there’s nothing in there that’s not common knowledge"

Williams joked: "There’s not anything there that isn’t 100 per cent factual! That’s how he behaved! That’s the person that he was! And in a court of law, it all stands up!"

Oasis: the road to the reunion

Read more: