When and why was Lindsey Buckingham fired from Fleetwood Mac?

The former Fleetwood Mac rocker has shared his own take on the meme made famous by Nathan Apodaca, but why and how did he leave the band?

Former Fleetwood Mac bandmate Lindsey Buckingham has delighted his fans by recreating the viral Dreams TikTok meme.

Nathan Apodaca went viral after sharing the clip of himself drinking Ocean Spray juice while skating alongside the legendary band's 1977 hit and spread like wildfire across the Internet.

After Mick Fleetwood shared his own take on the video and even met Apocada online, former band member Lindsey Buckingham has now shared his own version of the meme, which sees him riding a horse while drinking the Ocean Spray drink.

Lindsey Buckingham departed Fleetwood Mac just ahead of their hge tour, but why did he leave the band and how does he feel about it now?

When did Lindsey Buckingham leave Fleetwood Mac?

Lindsey Buckingham left Fleetwood Mac in 2018. On 9 April 2018 Rolling Stone reported that the guitarist had been fired by his bandmates over a disagreement over the band's upcoming tour.

Why was Lindsey Buckingham fired from Fleetwood Mac?

Fleetwood Mac and their ex-guitarist seem to have different versions of the story when it comes to why Lindsey Buckingham was fired. The band said shortly after the news that the band were supposed to go into rehearsal in June, but Buckingham wanted to delay until November.

However in October that year, Buckingham said he got a call saying Stevie never wanted to be on stage with him again after a debate on their Rhiannon track during rehearsals which he may have "smirked" at Stevie Nicks.

Who replaced Lindsey Buckingham?

Lindsey Buckingham was replaced by Crowded House’s Neil Finn and former lead guitarist of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Mike Campbell.