Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong pays tribute to those hit by LA wildfires at The Coverups' London gig

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong in 2024. Picture: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Green Day frontman gave a speech at The Coverups' London gig, where he dedicated a song to those affected by the crisis.

Billie Joe Armstrong has paid tribute to those affected by the LA wildfires.

The Green Day frontman was playing a gig as part of his covers band The Coverups at London's O2 Academy Islington last night (15th January), where he took time to address the current crisis happening across the pond, which has seen homes across the city burnt down and families from all walks of life displaced.

Speaking to the crowd at the intimate venue before their last song, the rocker said: "I just wanted to tell you guys to keep everybody in your hearts, and don’t be afraid to reach out or anything like that."

The California native added: "I don’t know… This is gonna keep going for a long time,” he continued. “I don’t know how specifically you can do anything [to help] right now ’cause there’s a lot of stuff that’s on the internet, that people just are shitposting right now."

The Minority rocker then introduced the last song of the evening, adding: “I just want to dedicate it to the people that are survivors of it. The song's called Peace Love And Understanding.

Billie Joe Armstrong's speech during The Coverups' show at O2 Academy Islington ❤️



🎥 melissabusted#greenday #billiejoearmstrong #thecoverups pic.twitter.com/trvHDeFuJH — Green Day Italy (@GreenDayItaly_) January 15, 2025

The Nick Lowe song, which was originally released with his band Brinsley Schwarz in 1974, before it was covered by Elvis Costello & The Attractions, featured on the setlist alongside the likes of the Ramones' I Wanna Be Sedated, David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust, The Clash's Should I Stay or Should I Go and Chappell Roan's Hot To Go!

Billie Joe Armstrong's speech comes as host of rock stars have either lent their time or donated for relief efforts associated with the cause.

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl spent his 56th Birthday on Tuesday 14th January volunteering his time helping to make meals with LA organisation Feed The Streets for those who have been displaced in the current crisis.

Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders launched a Cameo profile for a "limited run" to raise funds for the crisis and everyone from the Eagles to Metallica have donated generously

Last week saw Armstrong spotted visiting the iconic Liverpool venue, known for launching none other than The Beatles, where he was unexpectedly treated to a performance of his own music.

Callum McMorran was playing a set at the legendary location on Tuesday (7th January), when he came to find out his performance of Green Day's Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life) was being watched by the man who wrote it himself!

Taking to Instagram the Cavern Club shared a clip of Armstrong dressed inconspicuously in a beanie hat, while filming the performance on his smartphone.

It was captioned: "Imagine performing a @greenday song to Billie Joe Armstrong... Well our resident @callummcmorran got to on The Cavern Club front stage."

Watch the moment he watched the classic 1997 song below:

The resident Cavern Club performer also shared a clip to his own socials, alongside the caption: "Cool moment tonight".

The caption on the video itself read: "When you're playing a Green Day song to the guy who wrote it".

Though the American Idiot singer was keen not to draw too much attention to himself during the performance, he was only too happy to pose for a photo at the venue, drinking what appeared to be a Guinness.

The photo, which sees him stood outside the traditional English telephone box at the venue, was posted by organisers, with the caption: "When Rock legends come to visit."

Billie Joe Armstrong has made his love for the UK no secret and he previously revealed to Radio X that he likes to come visit to watch local football matches in the capital.

Asked if he's looking forward to getting back to the UK, the frotnman told The Chris Moyles Show last year: "Yeah, I've been spending a lot of time there this past year and a half. I've really grown to love London and hanging out in Islington..."

"I've been going to a lot of soccer games also," the Dilemma singer revealed. "I saw Millwall, I saw Arsenal, I saw Leyton [Orient]. I love seeing the fans lose their s***".

He added: "But yeah, I'm definitely looking forward to coming out and playing. We always have great gigs (in the UK). I mean... We've been having great gigs since 1991 there."

Green Day - who are completed by Mike Dirnt and Tres Cool - are planning to return to the UK very soon, with a headline show set for Download Festival 2025.

The Basket Case rockers will play a bill-topping set at the hard rock festival alongside Sleep Token and Korn, with all three acts making their debut as headliners.

The festival has also announced 90 acts so far with, Weezer, Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter, Jimmy Eat World, The Darkness and many more confirmed on bill.

