The Subways announce 'best of' album and & 20th anniversary UK tour dates

On Air Now
Radio X Chilled with Sarah Gosling 10pm - 1am
8 April 2025, 22:37 | Updated: 8 April 2025, 22:39
The indie rockers have announced a new "best of" album and their plans to celebrate two decades together with their Subways For Eternity UK tour.
The Subways have announced a new greatest hits album and 20th anniversary tour.
The noughties indie rockers will release new best of collection their When I'm With You on 17th October, featuring "a selection of singles and fan favourite tracks from the past 20 years".
The Rock & Roll Queen outfit will also embark on their Subways For Eternity UK & European tour dates, which will kick off at O2 Academy Bristol on 5th November and include a date in London at Camden's Electric Ballroom on 21st November.
Fans can pre-order album here to gain exclusive pre-sale access, while tickets go on general sale on Thursday 10th April at 9am.
The Subways - completed by Charlotte Cooper and Camille Phillips - first burst onto the scene in 2002 and released their debut album Young for Eternity in 2005, which included the indie dancefloor fillers Rock & Roll Queen, Oh Yeah, No Goodbyes and With You.
The band went on to release All or Nothing in 2008, Money and Celebrity in 2011, The Subways in 2015 and Uncertain Joys in 2023.
The trio last played the UK on the Indie Til I die Tour - which saw them join The Enemy as special guests on dates across autumn 2024.
The string of gigs - which culminated in a date at the O2 Academy Brixton - also included DJ sets from Radio X's Sunta Templeton.
The Subways' Billy Lunn on why guitar music matters
Read more: