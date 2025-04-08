The Subways announce 'best of' album and & 20th anniversary UK tour dates

The Subways' Billy Lunn performs in 2023. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

By Jenny Mensah

The indie rockers have announced a new "best of" album and their plans to celebrate two decades together with their Subways For Eternity UK tour.

The Subways have announced a new greatest hits album and 20th anniversary tour.

The noughties indie rockers will release new best of collection their When I'm With You on 17th October, featuring "a selection of singles and fan favourite tracks from the past 20 years".

The Rock & Roll Queen outfit will also embark on their Subways For Eternity UK & European tour dates, which will kick off at O2 Academy Bristol on 5th November and include a date in London at Camden's Electric Ballroom on 21st November.

Fans can pre-order album here to gain exclusive pre-sale access, while tickets go on general sale on Thursday 10th April at 9am.

See The Subways' 2025 UK & European tour dates:

5th November – Bristol, O2 Academy

6th November – Birmingham, O2 Institute

7th November – Newcastle, The Grove

8th November – Hull, Welly

13th November – Manchester, Band On The Wall

14th November – Glasgow, King Tuts

15th November – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

19th November – Norwich, Waterfront

20th November – Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms

21st November – London, Electric Ballroom

23rd November – France, Paris, La Maroquinerie

24th November – Germany, Cologne Bürgerhaus Stollwerck

25th November – Netherlands, Amsterdam Melkweg Oz

26th November – Belgium, Leuven, Het Depot

28th November – Germany, Hamburg, Markthalle

29th November – Germany, Berlin, Hole44

2nd December– Czech Republic, Prague, Lucerna Music Bar

3rd December – Hungary, Budapest, Dürer Kert

5th December – Austria, Vienna, Flex

6th December – Germany, Munich, Technikum

8th December – Italy, Milan, Magnolia

9th December – Switzerland, Zurich, Exil

10th December – Germany, Karlsruhe, Substage

12th December – Germany, Nurnberg, Hirsch

13th December – Germany, Osnabruck, Hirsch

14th December – Germany, Frankfurt, Batschkapp

The Subways - completed by Charlotte Cooper and Camille Phillips - first burst onto the scene in 2002 and released their debut album Young for Eternity in 2005, which included the indie dancefloor fillers Rock & Roll Queen, Oh Yeah, No Goodbyes and With You.

The band went on to release All or Nothing in 2008, Money and Celebrity in 2011, The Subways in 2015 and Uncertain Joys in 2023.

The trio last played the UK on the Indie Til I die Tour - which saw them join The Enemy as special guests on dates across autumn 2024.

The string of gigs - which culminated in a date at the O2 Academy Brixton - also included DJ sets from Radio X's Sunta Templeton.

The Subways' Billy Lunn on why guitar music matters

