The Subways announce 'best of' album and & 20th anniversary UK tour dates

8 April 2025, 22:37 | Updated: 8 April 2025, 22:39

The Subways' Billy Lunn performs in 2023
The Subways' Billy Lunn performs in 2023. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

By Jenny Mensah

The indie rockers have announced a new "best of" album and their plans to celebrate two decades together with their Subways For Eternity UK tour.

The Subways have announced a new greatest hits album and 20th anniversary tour.

The noughties indie rockers will release new best of collection their When I'm With You on 17th October, featuring "a selection of singles and fan favourite tracks from the past 20 years".

The Rock & Roll Queen outfit will also embark on their Subways For Eternity UK & European tour dates, which will kick off at O2 Academy Bristol on 5th November and include a date in London at Camden's Electric Ballroom on 21st November.

Fans can pre-order album here to gain exclusive pre-sale access, while tickets go on general sale on Thursday 10th April at 9am.

See The Subways' 2025 UK & European tour dates:

  • 5th November – Bristol, O2 Academy
  • 6th November – Birmingham, O2 Institute
  • 7th November – Newcastle, The Grove
  • 8th November – Hull, Welly
  • 13th November – Manchester, Band On The Wall
  • 14th November – Glasgow, King Tuts
  • 15th November – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
  • 19th November – Norwich, Waterfront
  • 20th November – Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms
  • 21st November – London, Electric Ballroom
  • 23rd November – France, Paris, La Maroquinerie
  • 24th November – Germany, Cologne Bürgerhaus Stollwerck
  • 25th November – Netherlands, Amsterdam Melkweg Oz
  • 26th November – Belgium, Leuven, Het Depot
  • 28th November – Germany, Hamburg, Markthalle
  • 29th November – Germany, Berlin, Hole44
  • 2nd December– Czech Republic, Prague, Lucerna Music Bar
  • 3rd December – Hungary, Budapest, Dürer Kert
  • 5th December – Austria, Vienna, Flex
  • 6th December – Germany, Munich, Technikum
  • 8th December – Italy, Milan, Magnolia
  • 9th December – Switzerland, Zurich, Exil
  • 10th December – Germany, Karlsruhe, Substage
  • 12th December – Germany, Nurnberg, Hirsch
  • 13th December – Germany, Osnabruck, Hirsch
  • 14th December – Germany, Frankfurt, Batschkapp

The Subways - completed by Charlotte Cooper and Camille Phillips - first burst onto the scene in 2002 and released their debut album Young for Eternity in 2005, which included the indie dancefloor fillers Rock & Roll Queen, Oh Yeah, No Goodbyes and With You.

The band went on to release All or Nothing in 2008, Money and Celebrity in 2011, The Subways in 2015 and Uncertain Joys in 2023.

The trio last played the UK on the Indie Til I die Tour - which saw them join The Enemy as special guests on dates across autumn 2024.

The string of gigs - which culminated in a date at the O2 Academy Brixton - also included DJ sets from Radio X's Sunta Templeton.

The Subways' Billy Lunn on why guitar music matters

