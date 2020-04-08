Facts about Ocean Colour Scene’s Moseley Shoals album

The cover of Ocean Colour Scene's 1996 Moseley Shoals album. Picture: Press/Album Artwork

As the Birmingham band's seminal album turns 24, we delve into its' name, artwork and biggest singles.

This week sees Ocean Colour Scene's Moseley Shoals album celebrate 24 years since it was released on 8 April 1996.

The record featured singles in the likes of The Riverboat Song, The Circle and The Day We Caught the Train, but how much do you know about the album and its creation?

Get our facts on the Birmingham band's hit album here...

READ MORE: The story behind The Verve's classic Urban Hymns album

Moseley Shoals was Ocean Colour Scene's second album The album was the band's second studio release and the follow-up to their eponymous debut in 1992. The title is inspired by their local area Moseley is a suburb of south Birmingham, where the band formed in 1989. The title is also a pun or play on words Moseley Shoals is a pun on Muscle Shoals, Alabama - a city which was famous for its studios that recorded various 1960s soul acts such as Percy Sledge, Aretha Franklin, Otis Reading and Wilson Pickett. The band also recorded the album in their own studio of the same name. Moseley Shoals was Ocean Colour Scene's second highest scoring album Moseley Shoals reached number two on the UK album chart, which no doubt helped towards their success when scoring No.1 with their 1997 Marchin' Already album. The album gave them their highest scoring single The Day We Caught The Train scored a No.4 on the UK singles chart - their highest chart position to date. Hundred Mile High City, which is taken from the band's third studio album Marchin' Already also scored a No.4. The Riverboat Song single featured on TFI Friday The first single taken from the album was The Riverboat Song. Despite only reaching No.15 on the UK single charts, the song is much-loved and well-known as it featured in Chris Evans' famous '90s weekly entertainment show. The album cover is taken in Leamington Spa The memorial which the band can be seen standing in front of in the album artwork is The Jephson Memorial in The Jephson Gardens, Leamington Spa. It's not the first time the Warwickshire park has made its way onto an album cover. Leamington Spa punk band The Shapes featured the park's Underpass on their 1998 Songs For Sensible People album.

READ MORE: 10 Facts About Oasis At Knebworth, 1996