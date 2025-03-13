Watch a 10 year-old Matty Healy share his pop star goals as The 1975 prepare to headline Glasto 2025

The clip, which is taken from his mum's Denise Welch's This Is Your Life episode in 1999, sees a young Matty reveal his dreams of stardom.

A clip of a young Matty Healy sharing his dreams for musical success and fame has been resurfaced as the band prepare to make a career milestone at Glastonbury this summer.

It's fair to say that The 1975 singer has always been confident in his abilities, but there's proof he wanted to be a musician from a very young age in this throwback video.

Mini Matty appeared on his mother Denise Welch's episode of This Is Your Life in 1999, having already been a guest on his father Tim Healy's episode one year before. There he'd made quite an impression, admitting that he wanted to be in showbusiness while showing off his best Michael Jackson impression.

Fast forward to 1999 and when presenter Michael Aspel quizzed him on how it was "coming along", the young Healy replied: "Well, since then I've been playing the drums and I've got quite good progress on that and I'd really like to be a top-class musician."

He added flippantly: "Buy a mum a new mansion. An LA mansion in Los Angeles.... in her dreams."

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy appears on 'This Is Your Life' in 1999 with mum Denise Welch

Well, it looks like it was little Matty's dreams which came true. Though it's uncertain whether his mother got that LA mansion in the end, The 1975 are a global success and are set to headline Glastonbury Festival for the first time ever on Friday 27th June.

They'll be joined on the line-up by Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo, who will top the bill at the Pyramid Stage on the Saturday and Sunday nights respectively.

Also confirmed for the Somerset Festival is Biffy Clyro, Wet Leg, The Maccabees, Charlie xcx, The Prodigy, The Libertines, Busta Rhymes, Blossoms, Nova Twins, Kaiser Chiefs, Alanis Morrissette, Kneecap, Wolf Alice, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Doechii and many more.

They join previously confirmed act Rod Stewart, who is set to play a memorable set in the Sunday Tea Time Legends slot.

Tickets for Glastonbury Festival initially went on sale in November last year, but the April resale dates are still to be confirmed.

Until then, why not enjoy Matty Healy dancing to Jackson's Bad from 22 minutes and 19 seconds below?

This is Your Life - Tim Healy

