Blink 182's Mark Hoppus recalls "awful" date with Melissa Joan Hart

Mark Hoppus and Melissa Joan Hart. Picture: Barry Brecheisen/WireImage/Getty, Kevin Winter/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Blink rocker revealed he once went for sushi with the Sabrina The Teenage Witch star and they failed to connect.

Mark Hoppus has spoken out about an "awful" date he once had with Melissa Joan Hart over 25 years ago.

The Blink 182 bassist and co-founder revealed he once went for sushi with the Sabrina The Teenage Witch actress and while she was lovely, the pair failed to have a connections.

In an except of his memoir Fahrenheit 182, which was published in Entertainment Weekly, the All The Small Things rocker revealed how the pair met at the Teen Choice Awards and arranged a date after the Hart's publicist gave Hoppus her number.

The Dammit rocker began: "Later that night I went on a date with the actress Melissa Joan Hart. She and I had met at the Teen Choice Awards, and she must've found me interesting because she had her publicist reach out to my label's publicist to give me her number."

"It was an awful date. She was very nice, but we weren’t connecting,” he continues in the tome. “Everything in her life revolved around acting and it was hard to relate to her about anything else."

“I’m sure from her perspective, all I could talk about was music,” continued the band's co-vocalist. “We just weren’t a great match. It was tough."

Blink 182's Mark Hoppus with his wife Skye at Sotherby's. Picture: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Sotheby's

Despite this, Hart invited Hoppus back to her place and although she had hinted about getting into her hot tub, the Blink rocker made his excuses.

"After dinner she took me to her house and showed me around," he explains in the memoir. "She had a beautiful place nearby with a view that overlooked the city and a huge hot tub. I thought she might be hinting that we should get in the tub. I told her I had an early set time and that I should probably get going. She dropped me back at my hotel.

Hoppus went on to recall how just after the date he realised he had a voicemail from his future wife MTV talent exec Syke Everly and they "talked all night".

He went on: "When I got to my room I checked my messages on my cell phone. Skye had left a voicemail asking me to give her a call. I called her back and some light pleasantries quickly turned into deep conversation. We talked about everything. We talked about where we grew up and what our families were like.

"We talked about our careers. We talked about our favorite albums. She liked more pop stuff and wasn't familiar with the underground punk bands that I named. She liked rock music generally, though, and that was close enough for me. We talked for so long that the sun came up and we realized we'd talked all night."

Blink 182 perform One More Time at The O2, London

