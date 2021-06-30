Why Courtney Love isn't happy with Olivia Rodrigo...

By Jenny Mensah

The Hole singer has suggested the Drivers License singer's new promotional image has ripped-off the grunge band's 1994 Live Through This record.

Courtney Love has suggested the idea from Olivia Rodrigo's new promotional image for her Sour Prom Concert was stolen from Hole.

The 56-year-old rocker and actress - who is most known for being the frontwoman of the grunge band as well as the wife of Kurt Cobain - took to Instagram to suggest the breakout artist may have taken inspiration from Hole's Live Through This album for the visual.

Sharing the new Rodrigo's new album cover, Love wrote: "Spot the difference! #twinning".

In the photo, the Good 4 U singer is wearing a prom dress and holding bouquet of flowers while mascara runs down her face.

Although the Violet rocker seemed to be gently teasing the singer, Garbage seemed to agree with her sentiment, replying: "You did it best though babe. Always and forever".

According to reports, the teen sensation also commented on Courtney's post praising the album, but the drama didn't quite end there.

What did Courtney Love say about Olivia Rodrigo?

Courtney Love shared the visuals that Olivia Rodrigo used to promote her Sour Prom Concert and suggested they ripped off Hole's 1994 Live Through This album artwork, which sees a prom queen with running mascara.

She added the caption: "Spot the difference! #twinning", while tagging the young singer.

Olivia Rodrigo is reported to have replied on Love's Instagram feed: "love u and live through this sooooo much".

However, the 56-year old musician and actress is believed to have replied sarcastically: "Olivia — you're welcome. My favorite florist is in Notting Hill, London! Dm me for deets! I look forward to reading your note!"

Not everyone agreed that the idea could be soley attributed to Hole and the artwork creators, but Love doubled down, writing: "It was rude of her, and (Rodrigo's record label) geffen not to ask myself or ('Live Through This' cover photographer) Ellen von unwerth."

