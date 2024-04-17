Courtney Love says Taylor Swift is "not important" and Lana Del Rey should take "seven years off"

By Jenny Mensah

The Hole singer has discussed the female singer-songwriters in a new interview and hasn't pulled her punches.

Courtney Love has shared her thoughts on Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey and hasn't been very favourable.

The Hole frontwoman and widow of the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain took part in an expansive interview with The Evening Standard where she talked about her career and gave her thoughts on some of today's stars.

She said of Taylor Swift: "Taylor is not important. She might be a safe space for girls, and she’s probably the Madonna of now, but she’s not interesting as an artist".

Back in 2021, however Love was much more positive about the impact of the Folklore singer, wishing her a Happy Birthday and praising her influence on young women.

The Celebrity Skin singer has also previously praised Lana Del Rey in the past, calling her one of two only "true musical geniuses" she'd ever known.

However, it seems she's even tiring of the Born To Die singer and has cited the moment where it all went wrong.

"I haven’t liked Lana since she covered a John Denver song, and I think she should really take seven years off," said Love. "Up until Take Me Home Country Roads I thought she was great.

"When I was recording my new album, I had to stop listening to her as she was influencing me too much."

However, Courtney Love's honestly wasn't saved for younger female stars. She also took aim at Madonna, saying: "I don’t like her and she doesn’t like me. I loved Desperately Seeking Susan, but for the city of New York as much as her".