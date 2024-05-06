Bruce Springsteen kicks off UK tour dates at Cardiff's Principality Stadium: Full setlist

Bruce Springsteen & The East Street Band Perform At Principality Stadium. Picture: Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Boss kicked off the UK leg of his mammoth 2024 world tour in Cardiff last night. Find out what he played on the setlist.

Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band kicked off their UK dates as part of their 2024 world tour at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Sunday (5th May).

The New Jersey icon - who performed with a Welsh dragon in his back pocket - treated fans to a career-spanning set, including some of his greatest hits, Dancing In The Dark, Born To Run and Born In The U.S.A.

Find out what The Boss played at his Cardiff gig and where he's headed next below.

Bruce Springsteen's setlist at Cardiff Principality Stadium on Sunday 5th May 2024:

So Young and in Love (tour debut, first time since 2013) Lonesome Day No Surrender Prove It All Night Darlington County Ghosts Better Days(tour debut, sign request, first time since 2017) The Promised Land Spirit in the Night Hungry Heart If I Was the Priest (tour debut, sign request) My City of Ruins(interspersed with band introductions) Nightshift (Commodores cover) The River (tour debut) Last Man Standing Backstreets Because the Night(Patti Smith Group cover) She's the One Wrecking Ball The Rising Badlands Thunder Road

Encore:

23. Born in the U.S.A.(tour debut)

24. Born to Run

25. Bobby Jean

26. Dancing in the Dark(followed by band introductions)

27. Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out

28. Twist and Shout(The Top Notes cover)

Encore 2:

29. I'll See You in My Dreams (solo acoustic)

Bruce Springsteen has a Welsh dragon in his back pocket. Thank you @brucesprinsgteen. Such a special gig...but then, aren't they all? #Cardiff pic.twitter.com/R5DjItkTDb — I Loves The ‘Diff (@ILovesTheDiff) May 6, 2024

How long did Bruce Springsteen's show last?

Springsteen's 2024 shows have been hitting around the 1 hour 37 minutes mark and his Cardiff set was reported to be approx 1 hour and 40 mins long.

Bruce Springsteen continues his 2024 UK & Ireland dates. Picture: Press

What are Bruce Springsteen's 2024 UK & Ireland dates?

5th May: Principality Stadium - Cardiff, UK

9th May: Boucher Road - Belfast, NI

12th May: Nowlan Park - Kilkenny, IE

16th May: Páirc Uí Chaoimh - Cork, IE

19th May: Croke Park - Dublin, IE

22nd May Stadium of Light - Sunderland, UK

25th July: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

27th July: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

Visit brucespringsteen.net/tour for his full live dates and how to buy tickets.