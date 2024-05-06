Bruce Springsteen kicks off UK tour dates at Cardiff's Principality Stadium: Full setlist

On Air Now
Radio X Chilled with Sophie Sveinsson 10pm - 1am
6 May 2024, 13:55
The Boss kicked off the UK leg of his mammoth 2024 world tour in Cardiff last night. Find out what he played on the setlist.
Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band kicked off their UK dates as part of their 2024 world tour at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Sunday (5th May).
The New Jersey icon - who performed with a Welsh dragon in his back pocket - treated fans to a career-spanning set, including some of his greatest hits, Dancing In The Dark, Born To Run and Born In The U.S.A.
Find out what The Boss played at his Cardiff gig and where he's headed next below.
What a night , what a set list , what a Boss ! #BruceSpringsteen #cardiff #springsteen #bruce @springsteen pic.twitter.com/aEjL1p4mLO— ANDY (@Andy_AVFC_Hanna) May 6, 2024
Encore:
23. Born in the U.S.A.(tour debut)
24. Born to Run
25. Bobby Jean
26. Dancing in the Dark(followed by band introductions)
27. Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out
28. Twist and Shout(The Top Notes cover)
Encore 2:
29. I'll See You in My Dreams (solo acoustic)
Bruce Springsteen has a Welsh dragon in his back pocket. Thank you @brucesprinsgteen. Such a special gig...but then, aren't they all? #Cardiff pic.twitter.com/R5DjItkTDb— I Loves The ‘Diff (@ILovesTheDiff) May 6, 2024
Visit brucespringsteen.net/tour for his full live dates and how to buy tickets.
Bruce Springsteen announces 2024 UK & European dates