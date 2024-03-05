Bruce Springsteen announces new greatest hits album

5 March 2024, 15:13

Bruce Springsteen has announced a Best Of album
Bruce Springsteen has announced a Best Of album. Picture: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Dancing In The Dark legend will release the new collection, titled Best Of Bruce Springsteen, this spring.

Bruce Springsteen has announced a greatest hits collection.

The Boss has confirmed the details for the Best Of Bruce Springsteen with the career-spanning collection due out on 19th April 2024.

Included on the album are songs spanning from 1973's Greeting From Asbury Park, NJ to 2020's Letter To You.

The physical editions - which come as 2LP and 1CD - will feature 18 tracks, with the digital version boasting a 31-song package.

The album, which also comes with new liner notes by Erik Flannigan, is available to pre-order here.

See the artwork for the album, which was shot by Eric Meola during the Born To Run sessions, below:

Best Of Bruce Springsteen album artwork
Best Of Bruce Springsteen album artwork. Picture: Press

Best Of Bruce Springsteen tracklist:

2LP and 1CD:

  1. Growin’ Up
  2. Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)
  3. Born To Run’
  4. Thunder Road’
  5. Badlands’
  6. Hungry Heart’
  7. Atlantic City
  8. Dancing In The Dark
  9. Born In The U.S.A
  10. Brilliant Disguise
  11. Human Touch
  12. Streets Of Philadelphia
  13. The Ghost Of Tom Joad
  14. Secret Garden
  15. The Rising
  16. Girls In Their Summer Clothes
  17. Hello Sunshine
  18. Letter To You

Digital deluxe:

  1. Growin’ Up
  2. Spirit In The Night
  3. Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)
  4. 4th Of July, Asbury Park (Sandy)
  5. Born To Run
  6. Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out
  7. Thunder Road
  8. Badlands
  9. Prove It All Night
  10. The River
  11. Hungry Heart
  12. Atlantic City
  13. Glory Days
  14. Dancing In The Dark
  15. Born In The U.S.A
  16. Brilliant Disguise
  17. Tougher Than The Rest
  18. Human Touch
  19. If I Should Fall Behind
  20. Living Proof
  21. Streets Of Philadelphia
  22. The Ghost Of Tom Joad
  23. Secret Garden
  24. The Rising
  25. Long Time Comin
  26. Girls In Their Summer Clothes
  27. The Wrestler
  28. We Take Care Of Our Own
  29. Hello Sunshine
  30. Ghosts
  31. Letter To You

Meanwhile, Springsteen has announced UK and Ireland dates for 2024.

The Born To Run singer and his E Street Band will return to England to play mammoth dates, which culminate in a second show at London's Wembley Stadium on 27th July, which the icon has added due to popular demand.

Springsteen's 22-show stadium run will also see him visit the likes of Cardiff's Principality Stadium, Boucher Road in Belfast, and Croke Park in Dublin.

See his full UK and Ireland dates below and visit brucespringsteen.net/tour for more info and to buy tickets.

SeeBruce Springsteen's 2024 UK & Ireland dates:

  • 5th May: Principality Stadium - Cardiff, UK
  • 9th May: Boucher Road - Belfast, NI
  • 12th May: Nowlan Park - Kilkenny, IE
  • 16th May: Páirc Uí Chaoimh - Cork, IE
  • 19th May: Croke Park - Dublin, IE
  • 22nd May Stadium of Light - Sunderland, UK
  • 25th July: Wembley Stadium - London, UK
  • 27th July: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

