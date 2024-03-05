Bruce Springsteen announces new greatest hits album

Bruce Springsteen has announced a Best Of album. Picture: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Dancing In The Dark legend will release the new collection, titled Best Of Bruce Springsteen, this spring.

Bruce Springsteen has announced a greatest hits collection.

The Boss has confirmed the details for the Best Of Bruce Springsteen with the career-spanning collection due out on 19th April 2024.

Included on the album are songs spanning from 1973's Greeting From Asbury Park, NJ to 2020's Letter To You.

The physical editions - which come as 2LP and 1CD - will feature 18 tracks, with the digital version boasting a 31-song package.

The album, which also comes with new liner notes by Erik Flannigan, is available to pre-order here.

See the artwork for the album, which was shot by Eric Meola during the Born To Run sessions, below:

Best Of Bruce Springsteen album artwork. Picture: Press

Best Of Bruce Springsteen tracklist:

2LP and 1CD:

Growin’ Up Rosalita (Come Out Tonight) Born To Run’ Thunder Road’ Badlands’ Hungry Heart’ Atlantic City Dancing In The Dark Born In The U.S.A Brilliant Disguise Human Touch Streets Of Philadelphia The Ghost Of Tom Joad Secret Garden The Rising Girls In Their Summer Clothes Hello Sunshine Letter To You

Digital deluxe:

Growin’ Up Spirit In The Night Rosalita (Come Out Tonight) 4th Of July, Asbury Park (Sandy) Born To Run Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out Thunder Road Badlands Prove It All Night The River Hungry Heart Atlantic City Glory Days Dancing In The Dark Born In The U.S.A Brilliant Disguise Tougher Than The Rest Human Touch If I Should Fall Behind Living Proof Streets Of Philadelphia The Ghost Of Tom Joad Secret Garden The Rising Long Time Comin Girls In Their Summer Clothes The Wrestler We Take Care Of Our Own Hello Sunshine Ghosts Letter To You

Meanwhile, Springsteen has announced UK and Ireland dates for 2024.

The Born To Run singer and his E Street Band will return to England to play mammoth dates, which culminate in a second show at London's Wembley Stadium on 27th July, which the icon has added due to popular demand.

Springsteen's 22-show stadium run will also see him visit the likes of Cardiff's Principality Stadium, Boucher Road in Belfast, and Croke Park in Dublin.

See his full UK and Ireland dates below and visit brucespringsteen.net/tour for more info and to buy tickets.

SeeBruce Springsteen's 2024 UK & Ireland dates: