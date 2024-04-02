Bruce Springsteen signs note for fan who skipped school to attend gig

Bruce Springsteen live. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Boss obliged after the fan held up a sign at his gig at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Bruce Springsteen signed an absentee note after a young fan ditched school to attend his show.

The Dancing In The Dark legend was playing a show with the EStreet Band at the Chase Centre in San Francisco on Sunday 31st March, when he spotted a sign in the crowd, which read: "Skipping school, sign my note?”

After seeing the sign just before their second encore, the 74-year-old musician obliged and got down on one knee to sign the paper, before handing it back to the fan.

Watch a clip of the moment below, which saw Springsteen sign the note in a video taken by Karen Pitcher Scovell, below:

Meanwhile, Springsteen is set to become a Fellow of The Ivors Academy.

The iconic New Jersey rocker is the latest songwriter set to become an Academy Fellow, which is the highest honour the bestowed by the organisation.

With this, he Born in the U.S.A icon will become the first international songwriter the Academy has inducted into Fellowship in its 80-year history.

Bruce Springsteen said of the news: “I’m proud to be the first international songwriter to be recognised by The Ivors Academy. In addition to recognising my songwriting, the award stands as a tribute to the fans and friends who have supported me and my work for the last fifty years. This entire country has made me feel welcome every step of the way, and for this, I will always remain deeply appreciative.”

Springsteen’s induction into Fellowship of The Ivors Academy recognises his outstanding contribution to songwriting and acknowledges his impact on the UK’s cultural landscape.

The Long Branch, New Jersey icon will become the twenty-seventh Fellow of the Academy, joining a star-studded list of legends to receive the honour, including The Beatles' Sir Paul McCartney, Kate Bush CBE, Joan Armatrading CBE and Sting, who received the award in 2023.

Tom Gray, Chair of The Ivors Academy said: “There is no one more fitting than Bruce Springsteen to be the first international songwriter inducted into our Fellowship. Songwriters are powerful storytellers, who capture our lives, loves and hardships. Bruce has always told the greatest stories. The Fellowship marks the esteem in which he is held by all those who share his craft.”

This year’s nominees will be announced on Tuesday 23rd April and the winners will be revealed at The Ivors with Amazon Music at Grosvenor House in London on Thursday 23rd May 2024.

Springsteen is also set to embark on UK and Irish dates for 2024 next month.

The Born To Run singer and his E Street Band will return to England to play mammoth dates, which culminate in a second show at London's Wembley Stadium on 27th July, which the icon has added due to popular demand.

Springsteen's 22-show stadium run will also see him visit the likes of Cardiff's Principality Stadium, Belfast's Boucher Road and Dublin's Croke Park.

Bruce Springsteen announces 2024 UK & European dates

Bruce Springsteen's 2024 UK & Ireland dates:

5th May: Principality Stadium - Cardiff, UK

9th May: Boucher Road - Belfast, NI

12th May: Nowlan Park - Kilkenny, IE

16th May: Páirc Uí Chaoimh - Cork, IE

19th May: Croke Park - Dublin, IE

22nd May Stadium of Light - Sunderland, UK

25th July: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

27th July: Wembley Stadium - London, UK