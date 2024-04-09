Jeremy Allen White confirmed for Bruce Springsteen biopic

Jeremy Allen White and Bruce Springsteen in 1984. Picture: Brian Bowen Smith/Disney via Getty Images, LGI Stock/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

According to reports, The Bear actor will take on the role of The Boss in a new film titled Deliver Me From Nowhere.

Jeremy Allen White has been confirmed to portray Bruce Springsteen in an upcoming biopic.

As Deadline reports, 20th Century Fox has closed a deal for a film entitled Deliver Me from Nowhere - which is based on Waren Zanes' 2023 book of the same name - will focus on The Boss at a pivotal moment of his career and the creation of his seminal 1982 album, Nebraska.

A statement from Springsteen’s manager Jon Landau said: "Warren Zanes’ Deliver Me From Nowhere is one of the best books ever written about Bruce Springsteen and his music.

"Bruce and I are thrilled that Scott Cooper has chosen to write and direct the film based on that book — we think he’s the perfect filmmaker for the job. Scott, with producers Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Eric Robinson at The Gotham Group, and Scott Stuber are bringing together a superb team to ensure that this project has the vision and soul that have been the hallmark of Bruce’s 55-year career. We’re thrilled to have the wholehearted commitment and support of the entire team at 20th and Disney.”

Meanwhile, Bruce Springsteen is set to become a Fellow of The Ivors Academy.

The iconic New Jersey rocker is the latest songwriter set to become an Academy Fellow, which is the highest honour the bestowed by the organisation.

With this, the Born in the U.S.A icon will become the first international songwriter the Academy has inducted into Fellowship in its 80-year history.

Bruce Springsteen Makes History as the First International Songwriter Fellow of The Ivors Academy! 🇺🇸🇬🇧



We're proud to reveal @springsteen as the first-ever international songwriter inducted into The Ivors Academy's Fellowship, the highest honour the organisation bestows. pic.twitter.com/895jykycrg — The Ivors Academy (@IvorsAcademy) March 26, 2024

Springsteen said of the news: “I’m proud to be the first international songwriter to be recognised by The Ivors Academy. In addition to recognising my songwriting, the award stands as a tribute to the fans and friends who have supported me and my work for the last fifty years. This entire country has made me feel welcome every step of the way, and for this, I will always remain deeply appreciative.”

The 74-year-old icon is also set to return to this side of the pond for UK & Irish tour dates, which begin next month.

The Born To Run singer and his E Street Band will return to the UL to play mammoth dates, which culminate in two shows at London's Wembley Stadium.

Springsteen's 22-date run will also see him visit the likes of Cardiff's Principality Stadium, Belfast's Boucher Road and Dublin's Croke Park.

See Bruce Springsteen's 2024 UK & Ireland dates: