Alanis Morissette announces UK & European tour dates with Glastonbury-shaped hole for 2025

Alanis Morissette at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 11. Picture: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The You Oughta Know singer has announced shows in the UK, Europe and South America and there's still a chance she could play the famous festival.

Alanis Morissette has announced UK & European dates for 2025.

The Canadian singer-songwriter will embark on a string of dates on this side of the pond next summer, which includes shows in, Belfast, Cardiff, Glasgow, Lancashire and more.

However, the Ironic singer is currently free between her show at the Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome on 25th June and her gig at Dublin's Malahide Castle on 29th of June.

Alanis has yet to announce a London date for the tour and fans already begun to speculate that she could be making a pitstop at Glastonbury next year.

The Somerset festival takes place from Wednesday 25th June - Sunday 29th June this year, so the Hand In My Pocket singer could potentially perform at the event on the Friday 27th or Saturday 28th, with enough time for her to catch a flight to Ireland.

Tickets to her newly announced shows will go on general sale from Ticketmaster on Friday 25th October at 9am BST and 10am CEST.

See Alanis Morissette's UK & European dates:

11th June – Bergen, Bergenhus Fortress (Norway)

13th June – Egeskov, Castle and Gardens (Denmark)

15th June – Stockholm, Grona Lund Tivoli (Sweden)

17th June – Berlin, Zitadelle Spandau (Germany)

19th June – Warsaw, Torwar Arena (Poland)

21st June – Prague, Exhibition Grounds (Czech Republic)

22nd June – Codroipo, Villa Manin (Italy)

24th June - Esch Sur Alzette Rockhal (Luxembourg)

25th June – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome (Netherlands)

29th June – Dublin, Malahide Castle

30th June – Belfast, Ormeau Park

2nd July – Cardiff, Castle

4th July – Lancashire, Lytham Festival, Lytham Green

5th July – Glasgow OVO Hydro

9th July – Coruna, Coliseum (Spain)

12th July – Barcelona, Cruilla Festival (Spain)

Meanwhile, Glastonbury Festival has confirmed when its Glastonbury's Autumn ticket sales will take place.

Taking to their official website and social media channels, organisers confirmed that the first chance to buy tickets for the Somerset festival will take place on Thursday 14th November for coach + ticket packages and Sunday 17th November for standard tickets.

No one has been announced for the festival yet, but Cher has been umoured to be in "talks" to play the iconic Glastonbury legends set.

Cher playing the legendary tea time set would put her in great company, with the likes of Shania Twain, Dolly Parton, Barry Gibb, Diana Ross, Burt Bacharach, Kylie, Lionel Richie, Kenny Rogers, Paul Simon, James Brown and Shirley Bassey all having performed in the iconic slot over the years.

