The Canadian singer-songwriter has announced a global tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her 1995 album, but how much do you think you know about her seminal record.

This week saw Alanis Morissette delight music-lovers across the world with the announcement of a global Jagged Little Pill 25th Anniversary Tour.

While we eagerly wait for the Canadian singer-songwriter to drop the UK dates for her world tour, why not see if you knew as much about the seminal album as you thought?

Jagged Little Pill was technically NOT a debut album While Jagged Little Pill - which came out on 13 June 1995 - was the first album Alanis Morissette released internationally, it was technically her third studio album overall. It was preceded by two records, which were released in Canada only; Alanis (1991) and Now Is The Time (1992).

The album was initially rejected by every major label According to Alanis Morissette who recently spoke on the on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, no record labels were interested in what she had at first. "Not an uncommon thing for rejection," she told the late show host. "I had written 10 initial [songs] to get my whistle wet, and then when we got the rejections I asked everybody to stop so I could go back under my rock and keep writing."

It was eventually picked up by Madonna's co-founded label, Maverick Records Maverick, which was founded by the Queen of Pop in 1992 with Frederick Devan and Veronica Dashev, was formerly owned and operated by Warner Music Group. Alanis told Fallonl: "I went back and wrote more, and then once I was writing All I Really Want - which is the last song on the record - with Glen (Ballard) we got a call from Maverick, Madonna's label [...] so we played [for the A&R guy] You Oughta Know, and Perfect and Hand In My Pocket and he was very excited..."

Ironic wasn't the album's lead single Alanis might most be known across the globe for her Ironic single and video, but it was actually You Oughta Know that was released first, on 7 July 1995. After the brutally honest and scathing track was played on radio and the likes of MTV, further singles in All I Really Want and Hand in My Pocket helped her secure a No.1. Only then did her fourth, Ironic - which was released on February 27 1996 - go on to be her biggest hit.

Dave Navarro and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea both feature on the album The album's lead single You Oughta Know features music from the RHCP bassist and step-in guitarist Dave Navarro. The pair created the song in the studio together, and were asked to re-write the music for Alanis.