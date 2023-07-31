Foo Fighters join forces with Alanis Morissette for Sinéad O'Connor tribute

Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette covered Sinead O'Connor on the weekend. Picture: 1. Scott Legato/Getty Images 2. Paul Bergen/Redferns/Getty 3. Rob Ball/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Learn To Fly rockers and Dave Grohl and co covered the late Irish singer's 1987 Mandinka track at Fuji Rocks.

Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette paid tribute to the late Sinéad O’Connor over the weekend.

Tributes have continued to pour in for the Irish singer-songwriter, after the news of her tragic passing was announced on Wednesday (26th July) aged 56 years old.

The Learn To Fly rockers were playing a headline set at Fuji Rocks in Japan, when frontman Dave Grohl invited the Canadian singer-songwriter on stage to perform O'Connor's 1987 single Mandinka.

See their performance in a video captured by a fan below:

Foo Fighters w/Alanis Morissette - Mandinka (Sinéad O'Connor cover; Fuji Rock Festival 2023-07-29)

Introducing the track, which first appeared on the O'Connor's debut album The Lion And The Cobra, Grohl said: "We’re singing this song for a reason tonight," as Morissette added: "For a beautiful woman with high intelligence and deep empathy, way ahead of her time, who is no longer with us. This is for her.”

As the track came to a close a vintage black and white picture of the iconic singer-songwriter appeared behind them.

The Ironic singer and the My Hero rockers have a deep history, with Foo Fighters' late drummer Taylor Hawkins getting his big break while touring with Alanis Morisette.

The You Oughta Know singer was among the star studded line-up of musicians to perform at the LA leg of the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, which took place at the Kia Forum on Wednesday 27th September.

Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette aren't the only musicians to have paid tribute to Sinead O’Connorin the past week.

Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump performed Nothing Compares 2 U on stage during a recent gig, while Tori Amos played not one, but two tracks from the singer.

Meanwhile on Sunday (30th July), while performing at Y Not? Festival, Paul Weller dedicated Broken Stones to the late singer.

Paul Weller at Y Not? Festival 2023. Picture: Ami Ford

Addressing the audience at the festival, he said: "I’d like to dedicate this to my sister in song, Sinead O’Connor”, before performing the Stanley Road single.

