Alanis Morissette pays tribute to Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins at London gig

Alanis Morissette paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins at her O2 Arena, London gig. Picture: 1. Robin Little/Redfern/Getty 2. Mick Hutson/Redferns/Getty 3. Ashley Beliveau/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Canadian singer-songwriter took time out to remember the late Foo Fighters drummer during her Jagged Little Pill anniversary dates.

Alanis Morissette paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins during her London gig last night (Tuesday 28th June).

The Canadian singer played the first of two nights at The O2, London as part of her Jagged Little Pill anniversary tour dates, which had been rescheduled due to the pandemic.

During her Ironic single, images and pictures flashed up on the screen of the late Foos drummer, who sadly lost his life on 25th March 2022, aged 50.

At the end of the performance "rest in peace" also flashed up on the screen.

Hawkins played with Alanis Morissette on her original Jagged Little Pill tour, before he was approached by Dave Grohl to join the Foo Fighters.

Radio X's Toby Tarrant was at the gig. Watch him discuss the moment below:

Hawkins previously said he'd be "delivering pizza" if it wasn't for the You Outta Know singer and credited her for giving him his big break.

Back in 2018 he told Matt Wilkinson on Beats 1: "You know I owe so much to her. For giving me that space to be a show off! So I watched a couple of these songs and she was/she is (I haven’t seen her in a long time, I don’t know her really anymore) but she was great!"

The Learn To Fly rocker continued: "When I joined the Foo Fighters I came from this, what they would consider pop pedigree almost, and they all came from these really cool punk bands and stuff - Dave’s from Scream and Nirvana, Pat’s from Germs, Nate’s from this weird, indie, cult band Sunny Day Real Estate - and I’m from Alanis Morissette! And so I was a little embarrassed by it but time heals all those things and I watch us back then and we were great!

"And I listen to her sing and her lyrics and I’m like, ‘she was really amazing’...When it was the 20 year anniversary of the album [‘Jagged Little Pill’], I really was hoping we could get the original band back together and do like, 5 nights [of shows]. I think it’s 25 years coming up soon… I’m reaching out through Beats, come on Alanis! I love and I miss you. Thank you for my big break because I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for her. I’d be delivering pizza if it wasn’t for her!"

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters and Taylor Hawkins family are set to celebrate the life of the drummer with a pair of tribute gigs.

Foo Fighters and the Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert will take place at London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday 3rd September and at Los Angeles' Kia Forum on Saturday 27th September.

Are star-studded line-up of acts are confirmed for each date with everyone from Queen and Liam Gallagher to Chad Smith and Alanis Morissette set to take part.

Get the full details of the gigs here.