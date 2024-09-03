Cher reportedly "in talks" for Glastonbury 2025 legends slot

The Believe icon is reported to be in "meaningful talks" with organisers of the festival.

Cher is rumoured to be in "talks" to play the Glastonbury legends set in 2025.

The iconic singer has previously been named among legacy acts who could play the coveted slot at the Somerset Festival and now it looks like we could be closer than ever to seeing it happen.

According to The Sun, the If I Could Turn Back Time singer could be set to celebrate her 60th anniversary in music at the festival.

An insider said: "Cher is practically the legend of all pop music legends. She would be incredible.

"It’s been a long time coming but she is finally in meaningful talks with Glastonbury about playing the legend’s slot.

"Everything is very much in the planning stages but Cher is hoping to play a handful of shows in the UK next year and Glastonbury could be one of them.

"The idea of a full scale tour just doesn’t interest her anymore."

It's not the first time reports of the Believe singer playing the festival have come to the fore.

Last year when quizzed by Rylan Clarke if it's something she'd be interested in, the It's In His Kiss singer told the BBC: "I’d like to."

If Cher does play Glastonbury Festival, it would coincide with the legend marking 60 years in music, and follow the second instalment of her memoir as well as her greatest hits album Forever, which is due out this September.

Cher playing the legendary tea time set would put her in great company, with the likes of Shania Twain, Dolly Parton, Barry Gibb, Diana Ross, Burt Bacharach, Kylie, Lionel Richie, Kenny Rogers, Paul Simon, James Brown and Shirley Bassey all having performed in the iconic slot over the years.

