Toby Tarrant and the team react to Chris Moyles' first night in the jungle

As Chris skydives into the first episode of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here, what do his colleagues back at Radio X think?

Chris Moyles touched down in the I'm A Celebrity jungle last night (6th November) in the first episode of the new series on ITV.

As part of his "VIP" task, the Radio X DJ had to skydive from a helicopter, 10,000 feet in the air over an Australian beach.

Meanwhile, back in the Radio X studios, Chris's colleagues have been watching keenly.

Toby, Pippa, Dom and James were amazed at their friend's show of courage.

"Initially I felt very short-changed," said Toby Tarrant, "Because as much as I love Chris, I'll be honest, I wanted to watch him doing some horrendous stuff."

When it was revealed that Love Island star Olivia Attwood was to be the first "VIP" on the show, she chose Chris to be her "plus one" and the pair sat down for a very nice meal in a luxury villa.

Toby continued: "They went into this nice little cordoned-off area, and I thought hang on, I did not tune in to watch Chris Moyles eating prawns on a beautiful waterfront with a very attractive lady from Love Island. This is not what I signed up for. When is he going to be eating kangaroo testicles?"

However both Chris and Olivia had been chosen to take their first challenge - by jumping out of a helicopter over a deserted beach.

Toby said: "Because we all know him so well, it was so fascinating watching him. When he went up there, initially he was cracking a lot of jokes and that was nervous energy. That is sort of Chris's default setting, if he's nervous: laugh, crack jokes, do it like that.

"As it went on, he went quieter and quieter... he went white, a whiter shade of pale I've never seen.

"But when he jumped, it was like Liverpool had scored - I was going, go on Chris! I was out of my seat!"

Toby also reminded us that last week, Chris's friend Andi Peters predicted that our man and Olivia Attwood would get on like a house on fire... and they did.

But sadly, Olivia's time in the jungle has already ended after she left the camp on "medical grounds" and won't be returning.

Nevertheless, tonight's show sees Chris and Boy George take the first Bush Tucker Trial of the series.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! returns at 9pm (Monday 7th November) on ITV and ITV Hub.

You can also hear the latest reactions from Chris's team as Toby Tarrant sits in on the Radio X Breakfast Show every morning from 6.30am.

