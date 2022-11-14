Olivia Attwood reveals reason she had to quit I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Olivia Attwood reveals anaemia forced her to leave I'm A Celebrity.... Get Me Out Of Here! Picture: 1. ITV 2. Ricky Vigil/GC Images

The Love Island star - who was forced to leave the show 24 hours after being in camp "on medical grounds" - has since revealed her condition.

Olivia Attwood became the first Love Island contested to appear on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

However, her stint on the show was sadly cut short when it was revealed she was forced to quit the show "on medical grounds.

The TV personality soon shared a statement, promising to tell the truth about her departure "in due course" and now she's finally set the record straight since flying back to the UK.

Find out everything we know about Olivia's departure from I'm A Celeb so far.

Why did Olivia Attwood quit I'm A Celeb?

The Love Island star revealed that she was rushed to hospital due to abnormal blood test results. It was later discovered that she had dangerously low potassium levels and was anaemic.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, she revealed: “I was so scared, I was like ‘what the hell is wrong with me?’

“I was confused and of course very, very worried.”

Despite Olivia being given the all-clear by the hospital, it was ITV bosses who were not happy to return her to the jungle.

“They feared my levels might drop and it could be detrimental to my health and wellbeing,” revealed the 31-year-old telly star.

She added: "I’m not a crier but I started to cry, it was so emotional. I was heartbroken and gutted.“I tried to keep my emotions in check and keep it in perspective, things could be so much worse.”

What is Anaemia?

Anaemia is a condition in which people have inadequate healthy red blood cells to carry oxygen around the tissues in the body. Symptoms of the condition include fatigue or tiredness, weakness, pale or yellowish skin, shortness of breath, chest pain, pounding or whooshing in the ears, headache, cold hands or feet and dizziness or light-headedness or lack of concentration.

How do you treat anaemia?

According to the NHS, treatment for anaemia will differ depending what kind of anaemia it is. Replacement therapy ranges from iron tablets to blood transfusion for those with an iron deficiency. Where anaemia is caused by a condition or disease such a cancer, treatment can come from treating underlying problem.

