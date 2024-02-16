The Chris Moyles Birthday Show is heading to Amsterdam!

The Chris Moyles Birthday Show is headed to Amsterdam. Picture: Radio X

By Jenny Mensah

The Chris Moyles Special Birthday Show goes live from Amsterdam!

Chris Moyles is set to mark his big birthday with an unforgettable show, which will see him broadcast live from Amsterdam in The Netherlands on Friday 23rd and Saturday 24th of February.

The Radio X DJ has never visited the city before, so naturally The Chris Moyles Show team decided to surprise him live on-air this Friday (16th February) by revealing they'll be taking him to the iconic city for some sightseeing and shenanigans!

But it won't all be fun and games as Chris, Dom, Pippa James and Captain will also be broadcasting a double helping of live shows from a café in the heart of the vibrant Dutch capital, plus there'll be plenty of big birthday surprises in store!

What goes on in Amsterdam stays in Amsterdam... until it's aired on a live show of course! So be sure to tune in as The Chris Moyles Show goes Dutch and rings in Chris Moyles' special birthday year!

Listen to The Chris Moyles Show Special Birthday on Radio X on Friday 23rd February 6:30am-10am and Saturday 24th February 8am-11am on Global Player, the official Radio X app.

Remind yourself of what happened during The Chris Moyles Birthday Show last year, where he went back to the jungle and was joined by a host of I'm A Celeb pals.

The Chris Moyles Birthday Show highlights

