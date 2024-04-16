Fran Healy reveals how Travis and Oasis inspired The Killers

By Jenny Mensah

The Travis frontman recalled how The Killers' Brandon flowers watched them play on the same bill as Oasis in Las Vegas.

Fran Healy spoke to The Chris Moyles Show this morning (Tuesday 16th April) about the return of Travis and their upcoming L.A.Times album.

The band are supporting The Killers on their upcoming UK dates and Fran Healy recalled the time their frontman Brandon Flowers told him how watching them and Oasis play in Las Vegas impacted the band.

Asked how far back Travis go with the Mr. Brightside band," Healy replied: "A long time actually. Longer than I even know, because the first time we met was at Live 8, but he told me at Live 8 that when us and Oasis played in Las Vegas [...] it was one of these shows where all these young guys and girls came to and a lot of bands happened after that gig and The Killers were one of those bands.

"And Brandon was saying when they first started rehearsing, they covered (single) Side. It was one of their cover songs! So it goes back a very long way...."

Meanwhile, Travis' new album, L.A. Times, is set for release on 12th July 2024.

The release will mark the band's 10th studio effort, following Good Feeling (1997), The Man Who (1999), The Invisible Band (2001), 12 Memories (2003), The Boy with No Name (2007), Ode to J.Smith (2008), Where You Stand (2013), Everything at Once (2016) and 10 Songs (2020).

The song is said to "mark the beginning of a bold new era for the band" arriving 25 years since they released their breakthrough number one album The Man Who, which became 9x Platinum certified in the UK alone.

Travis' L.A Times album is available to pre-order now.

Travis - L.A. Times album artwork. Picture: Press

See the Travis - L.A Times tracklisting below: